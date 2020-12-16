City of Verona police officers recovered several packages – most of which were Christmas gifts – after stopping a vehicle Monday afternoon after someone threw a box out a window.
According to a Tuesday, Dec. 15 news release, an officer saw the passenger of a moving vehicle throw a cardboard box out a window. After stopping the vehicle, he saw several items and shipping materials inside.
The 15 year old passenger admitted stealing several packages from an apartment building on the 1200 block of Acker Lane, which he opened while traveling. The suspect was issued six citations for theft – one for each victim – and has been ordered to appear in Verona Municipal Court.
Multiple items were recovered, with a total value of more than $200, with officers reuniting most of the items with their rightful owners, according to the news release. Most of the victims told police the packages contained Christmas presents.
Police are asking anyone who lives at or near 1021 Acker Lane and are missing packages that were delivered on or around Dec. 14, to contact them at 845-7623.