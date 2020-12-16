Under a series of proposed football realignment requests, the Big Eight Conference could see a major shuffling in the 2022-23 school year.
In a new proposal set for a WIAA task force review in a Jan. 6 meeting, Sun Prairie would move into the Badger Large Conference from the Big Eight when Sun Prairie West opens in 2022-23. The Sun Prairie schools have requested that they be placed in the Badger Large Conference for football only. A WIAA task force agreed to move the Sun Prairie request on and it’s one of 10 realignment plans involving 13 schools requesting release from their current conference affiliations.
Both Sun Prairie East and West high schools would be in the Badger Large Conference and Beloit Memorial would shift to the Southern Lakes Conference.
The Big Eight would become an eight-school conference and play seven league games and two nonconference games. Both Janesville Parker and Janesville Craig would move back to the Big Eight after a two-year hiatus where they agreed to play in the Badger Conference.
“I think with where we are every two or three years they (WIAA) look at your enrollment and the history of how you have done in the conference,” Verona football coach Dave Richardson said. “I think that is logical and normal practice. The school size for both Sun Prairie schools would be more the size of the Badger.”
Richardson said with both Janesville Parker and Janesville Craig looking to build their programs in the Badger Conference other schools could be considered for the Big Eight.
“I have heard Waunakee or Stoughton could come to the Big Eight,” Richardson said. “There are some other schools in Dane County that could come into the Big Eight Conference.”
The decision will be made by the WIAA task force in a review of football realignment every two to three years, Richardson said.
The Badger would remain a 14-team conference split into a Large and South. Oregon, with an enrollment of 1,161, would remain in the Badger Large, while Stoughton (978) would be the fourth-largest school in the Badger Small.
Because of a combination of requests — including movement by River Falls and West Salem to other conferences – it would lead to Baraboo and Reedsburg entering the Mississippi Valley Conference and DeForest moving to the Badger Small Conference.
Madison Edgewood would move from the Rock Valley to the Capitol Conference, which also would include New Glarus-Monticello.
If the plans for 11-player and eight-player football advance from the January meeting, the WIAA Board of Control then will review and make a final determination on each of the proposals at its March 5, 2021 meeting.
In the 2022-23 season, both Sun Prairie East and West likely will be Division 2 football schools.
Richardson said it would be difficult for Sun Prairie to maintain a competitive advantage in the Big Eight if they have half the numbers they will this season.