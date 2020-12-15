The pool of candidates for Verona Area School District’s new superintendent has narrowed to three.
The remaining finalists – Laurie Burgos, Tremayne Clardy and Joseph Koch – were scheduled to go through another round of interviews with the Verona Area Board of Education on Monday, Dec. 14, and Tuesday, Dec. 15, before the board makes a decision. The board’s schedule has stated it is to make a decision and announcement Dec. 21, but it’s been suggested that the person selected for the role won’t be announced until next month.
On Sunday, Dec. 13, finalist Rainey Briggs informed the Verona Area Board of Education he was withdrawing his candidacy for the superintendent position. That was just days after he participated in a virtual “Day in the District” event.
Briggs and the other three finalists each spent what was called A Day in the District between Dec. 7 and Dec. 10 to talk with staff, students and the public to advocate why they should be VASD’s next leader. The day was filled with Zoom calls with people in the district to answer questions and talk about what their priorities would be for the district moving forward.
During the public community sessions each night – held in both English and Spanish – people asked questions of each finalist. Those included how the candidates might handle the current virtual learning situation because of COVID-19, prevent teacher burnout and work to make the voices of marginalized students heard.
Burgos has ties to the district as the assistant superintendent for academic services and has children who attend local schools. Briggs formerly taught at Stoner Prairie Elementary School and is the father of two Verona Area High School students and a 2020 graduate.
The two other finalists work in education administration in the state, and Clardy is the other finalist who works within Dane County.
Whoever is selected as the district’s new superintendent will start in July 2021.
District superintendent Dean Gorrell announced his upcoming retirement in January 2020, giving the board nearly 18 months to select his successor. He will retire at the end of the 2020-21 school year, on June 30.
In April, the board selected search firm Hazard, Young, Attea and Associates to aid in the process.
The finalists are listed below in the order they did their respective Day in the District.
Tremayne Clardy
Clardy started off his Day in the District community presentation Dec. 7 by emphasizing the “why” he wanted to be the district’s next superintendent and why the field of education matters so much to him.
“For me, education is the way to unlock the golden door of freedom,” he said. “It’s a quote by George Washington Carver, but it really encompasses my throughline of why I’m so, so passionate about education, so, so passionate about excellence and student success, and really helping our students rise to the top to meet their full potential.
“What’s in your mission statement is what I’m driven by,” Clardy added.
A rural east Texas native who grew up living below the poverty line, Clardy is the chief of schools for elementary education for Madison Metropolitan School District, where he’s held multiple leadership positions since 2017, including chief of middle schools until earlier this year.
Before coming to Madison Metropolitan, Clardy was a middle school and assistant high school principal during his more than two decades in education.
Clardy earned his education doctorate and master of arts degrees from Aurora University in Illinois, and his master of science and bachelor’s degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.
During the question and answer portion of his community session, Clardy provided his thoughts on how he would go about bringing students back to school by the third quarter, and who he’d involve in that conversation. A pandemic isn’t scheduled to end by a certain calendar date, Clardy said, but it will require families in the district to alter their behavior to make sure that they’re reducing COVID-19 transmission so they can get their students back in school is their first priority.
Clardy also fielded questions about having a police presence in schools and how he would balance the community’s needs for safety in schools with minimizing harm to students of color who disproportionately have more negative interactions with law enforcement.
There’s a difference between police and being policed, Clardy explained, and added that the department and the school district need to be good partners who respond to situations in a way that reduces traumatic experiences for students of color.
“It’s not really a yes or no … (it’s about) making sure the equity training that I would like to bring to Verona, that (the police and fire departments) are a part of that,” he said.
Joseph Koch
Koch started his career as a special education teacher for Milwaukee Public Schools, where he worked with students who had emotional and behavioral disorders and were considered to be “the most restrictive placement.”
That meant that his students were brought to him in the morning and stayed with him all day, even all through lunch. That was something Koch didn’t think was the best learning environment to be in, he said in his Dec. 8 presentation.
It resulted in him building a future leadership style that wanted to make sure curriculum was accessible to all students, no matter where they were in their educational journeys, Koch said.
“You know, I wouldn’t want to be around me all day long if I was that high school student, and I certainly was not a content master,” he said. “I didn’t have the background teaching math and science, and really growing students at the time with literacy the way they needed to be, particularly at the high school level.
“My work at that time really centered around trying to get students just access to the general curriculum,” Koch added.
Koch is deputy superintendent of the School District of Waukesha, a role he’s been in for six years. Previously, he had been the director of special education and pupil services for the Cedarburg School District, and in a similar role for the School District of Denmark/Two Rivers Public School.
Earlier this year, he was one of three finalists for superintendent at the School District of Waukesha. Previous to his leadership roles, Koch was a special education teacher for nearly a decade.
He has a doctorate degree in Leadership from Cardinal Stritch University, and he earned his master’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and a bachelor’s degree in history from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Another question from the community asked for more information about a six year old equity audit in his current school district that found Black students were being disciplined more and that students with disabilities were not hitting achievement milestones. It asked how he would work to lift up the voices of those who have typically been marginalized.
“Through that (equity audit) process, we discovered that there were glaring inequities in our system as it pertained to student outcomes, but also as opportunities,” he said. “We spent considerable time working … on a comprehensive district improvement process and school improvement planning process that was in alignment towards improving behavioral issues, as it pertained to the over-application of our discipline policy, as well as our focus on literacy.”
Laurie Burgos
Burgos’ time teaching in Spain helped shaped her views on bilingual education, but it was the Racine native’s experience of coming back to the United States and seeing how differently it was viewed that lit a fire in her.
There’s a disconnect between encouraging students to be bilingual and actually supporting bilingual learning, Burgos said during her presentation to the nearly 70 people attending her Day in the District community session on Wednesday, Dec. 9. Instead of seeing a person whose native language is something other than English as an asset, people often see bilingual students as something that needs to be fixed, Burgos said.
“I noticed that the school system in general didn’t feel the same way about the students who were coming to us bilingual, navigating cultures and even serving as interpreters for their own parents and the community,” she said. “It was ironic to me that I realized there’s this double standard when it comes to bilingualism.”
Burgos is the assistant superintendent of academic services for the Verona Area School District. She took the position when the district restructured its administrative team in January 2020 after Gorrell announced his retirement plans.
Previously, Burgos had been the director of bilingual programs and instructional equity since 2014 and had been the coordinator of bilingual programming for Racine Unified School District before coming to the district.
She is a doctoral candidate at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where she earned her bachelor’s degree in Spanish. She holds a master’s degree in educational leadership from Cardinal Stritch University.
During the question and answer portion of her community session, Burgos discussed her track record with equity work within the district. One person asked about her work with students outside of the high-profile work with Latinx students and the Two-Way Immersion program, such as those who are Black or of Southeast Asian descent.
She also fielded questions about balancing funding technology support with staffing needs and building community partnerships.
“I think we have some great community partnerships started, and as any new superintendent would do coming in, you really want to take time to get to know your different stakeholders,” she said. “I would see it as a priority to meet with different leaders from community organizations and faith-based organizations, because right now more than ever, that cross-sector partnership (allows us to find) ways we can wrap around our students and use our resources creatively.”
Rainey Briggs
Briggs was 37 when he finally understood a significant piece of history from his K-12 education, he said during his opening presentation on Thursday, Dec. 10, prior to withdrawing himself from consideration.
Briggs explained to around 70 people on the Zoom call a conversation he had with his mother six years ago. In that conversation, he asked her why she thought he had stayed in one classroom all throughout his middle school career at Cherokee Heights Middle School in Madison, with exceptions for phy ed and band?
He said he realized it was because his school had seen him as slightly cognitively disabled. That has since shaped his views about education.
“I can only imagine if they thought I was that way when I was 12 years old, I can only imagine that there was no place for me in that school,” he said.
Briggs is the director of elementary education for the Middleton Cross-Plains School District, where he’s worked for four years. Prior to that, he was the principal at Horizon Elementary School in the Sun Prairie Area School District.
In addition to his current role, Briggs has spent his 17 years in education as a high school assistant principal and a classroom teacher. Earlier this year, he was a finalist in the School District of La Crosse’s superintendent search.
Briggs holds an education doctorate from Edgewood College, a master’s degree from Viterbo University in La Crosse and a bachelor’s degree in community health from Minnesota State University in Mankato, Minnesota.