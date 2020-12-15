In the not so distant future, the City of Verona could see its city hall’s roof fitted with solar panels.
That, or the city could divest from any fossil fuel companies it’s invested in.
Those are some of the ideas that have been discussed by members of Verona’s new Sustainability Task Force, which met for the first time Wednesday, Nov. 11, and second time on Dec. 16. The task force was formed to consider ideas to make Verona a greener for future generations – both through the actions of city government and individual citizens, member Alder Charlie Ryan (D-2) told the Press.
While the city doesn’t have staff or money dedicated specifically to sustainability goals, city administrator Adam Sayre said the task force is to identify ways staff can promote those objectives. Its recommendations would also inform staff’s planned rewrite of the City’s Comprehensive Plan in the next couple of years.
Ryan, who sits as a member on the force, said he brought with him knowledge he’s learned from being a dual American-Australian citizen. He was at the inaugural Nov. 11 meeting, along with fellow alders Katie Kohl (D-2) and Heather Reekie (D-4).
Also present were Mayor Luke Diaz, Sayre and community development specialist Katherine Holt.
While Ryan was born in Verona, graduated from VAHS and attended Edgewood College and the University of Wisconsin-Madison, he obtained his Australian citizenship through his wife, who is Australian by birth.
Ryan describes that country as an “extremes kind of place” with floods, wildfires and drought. That has led to Australian government mandated construction of more efficient amenities, such as dual-flush toilets.
That buys into the commitments Ryan would like to see in Verona. Those include green infrastructure, conserving natural resources, retrofitting buildings, and mitigating climate change – all of which he feels will help the city be more resilient.
Some ideas may require changing city ordinances and most ideas will have to go to the common council for vote.
Rainwater collection tanks are of particular interest to Kohl, Ryan said.
Turning the grassy median strips around the city into mini wildflower meadows is a concept Ryan plans to champion. He said the city will save money by not mowing those green spaces, while wildflowers can be planted to create habitats for butterflies and bees that are attractive to tourists.
Ryan has promoted the formation of the group on social media, such as the website NextDoor, to collect ideas from the community.
A city composting program has, so far, been a popular suggestion on social media, he said.
Whittling down those ideas was the goal of the Dec. 16 meeting, he said. Members wanted to prioritize the task force’s 2021 focuses.
“We’ll distill down what we want to champion and put forth,” he said. “It depends on the ideas, but we should probably calibrate what we try first to ease people into it.”
Priority will be given to ideas that are cost neutral or even cost negative.
But Ryan said residents can call their respective alders any time with suggestions.
Contact information for alders can be found at ci. verona.wi.us/328/Common- Council.