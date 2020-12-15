Free Wi-Fi internet access is now available in the Verona Public Library parking lot.
The service was made possible by funding from the Institute of Museum and Library Services through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, according to the library website.
The Wi-Fi installation will be permanent, however, outlasting the pandemic, library director Stacey Burkart said.
The free service will be available even when the library is closed, with no password required, she said.
“It doesn’t violate any parking ordinance that I’m aware of,” Burkart said of using the service when the library is closed. “It will probably be more handy in warmer months when people can sit outside, but if people need to hop on the internet, they can sit in their cars.”
She said the range of the Wi-Fi covers most of the library parking lot.