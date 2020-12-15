John Dingle has fond memories of his childhood, visiting the apple orchard his grandfather owned in Richland Center.

But it’s not picking apples the Verona native remembers most – it’s his grandfather, Roy Dingle, taking wood he chopped from the apple trees and transforming them into baseball bats.

Those bats were the inspiration behind John’s online business Dingbat, which he now operates out of a workshop at 103 Franklin St. and before that, his basement. When a customer places an order at swingtheding.com, John then fashions a custom baseball bat from maple wood.

He plans to open for in-person retail in the next few years, but can’t afford to make additions the City of Verona requires at this time to be zoned as a retail space — including a parking lot and sidewalk. COVID-19 also has complicated the plans, as Dingle was looking forward to a winner of a first year in his new expanded workshop before the disease threw Dingbat a curveball.

John started Dingbat with his childhood friend turned business partner, Brad D’Orazio, two years ago after 14 years of crafting the bats solo as a hobby from the basement of his home.

The pair purchased the metal Quonset hut on Franklin Street last December and began renovations in January. They moved John’s workshop into the space in June.

D’Orazio, Verona Area High School’s longtime baseball coach, had a lot of connections within the Home Talent Baseball League – Wisconsin’s largest adult amateur baseball league, Dingle said. The league has 41 teams in southcentral Wisconsin.

So D’Orazio said he’d work to bring in their business and Dingle welcomed the potential increase in demand, but to meet it, he was going to need help – and D’Orazio was a willing apprentice.

“He’s (now) been making bats with me for about two years,” Dingle said. “I’m over his shoulder like a hawk, showing him the ins and outs – he’d be first to tell you I am a perfectionist with uber quality control. He’s got his own process. I taught him how I do it, he has his own way.”

The hard maple bats are made on a machine called a lathe that spins the wood at 2,500 rotations per minute.

After shaping the wood with chisels, Dingel and D’Orazio paint and laser-engrave the bats, which can be anywhere from 27 inches in length for kids up to 35 inches for adults.

Dingle said there “isn’t any technology in wood” and making bats is entirely “design-driven.”

“My bats compared to a Louisville Slugger – there’s really not much difference – it’s the same grade A hard maple,” he said. “It’s the little things, the quality control.”

Through D’Orazio’s connections, the pair started to make bats for about half of the teams in the Hometown Talent league in March and April.

The teams figured that by the summer they’d be able to play baseball. But once it got closer to summer, the league was cancelled, which put a hold on orders.

Other plans, such as selling bats in the new pro shop at the Madison Mallards stadium also fell through because of the pandemic.

“Hopefully we get in there next year, it’s something to look forward to,” Dingle said.

Though he said selling the bats at Badger Sporting Goods and Play It Again Sports in Madison “definitely helped” make up for those pandemic-related losses.

Prior to this year, Dingle said his sales were basically just through word of mouth.

With the pandemic still impacting large orders, the plan for now is to drum-up sales through the website launched last year, but to move to retail at the Franklin Street location at some point.

The pair still hope community members will pop in for a visit and to invite that, a glass garage door has been installed on the front of the building, which will be opened to attract curious passers-by.

“We want to be kind of open, for people to stop by, pop in, say hi and see what we do, watch us make bats,” Dingle said.

Neal Patten, community reporter, can be contacted at neal.patten@wcinet.com.

From athlete to craftsman

John Dingle described himself as a “big sports guy” and said he has lived in Verona since he was six months old.

He graduated from VAHS in 1994, where he played varsity hockey and golf. While he didn’t play baseball, he called it his “first love.” He previously worked as a professional golf instructor in the Madison area and holds a Bachelor of Science degree from University of Wisconsin-Lacrosse in Sports Management.

He and longtime friend Brad D'Orazio now make baseball bats together.

Besides for friends, the two have sustained their relationship as hockey dads, as both have a child in the sport.

And D'Orazio is a varsity coach of the Verona Wildcats baseball team.

The two friends have a good partnership, Dingle said, where he serves as more of the creator/maker type while his friend is more of the business savvy type guy.

“He knows a lot of people in baseball – a lot of baseballers around Wisconsin – it was a perfect match,” Dingle said.

Besides for bats, Dingle makes other wood items such as cutting boards and wall decor. Most recently he broke up the bat making with 2020-themed holiday tree ornaments including a dumpster fire and an expletive-filled snowflake.

The lifelong Veronan is proud of the new venture in his hometown.

“I have a huge sense of pride in Verona, and now owning this business in Verona just really puts a huge smile on my face,” Dingle said. “Knowing I am part of the community as a business owner – I’m pretty geeked up about that.”

From rundown shed to woodshop

The building at 103 N. Franklin St. was purchased by John Dingle and Brad D’Orazio in December 2019.

It was a dilapidated metal quonset hut Verona’s last blacksmith formerly used for traditional and modern mechanic type work in the 1940s, Verona Area Historical Society president Jesse Charles said.

The building had become rundown with “visible holes” where “raccoons, birds, and other animals inhabited” a January zoning amendment request stated. It added that the property “had not been adequately maintained in years” and was home to dead trees and inoperable cars.

After closing on the building Dec. 31 last year, Dingle and D’Orazio got started right away in January this year getting the space cleaned up, hoping to make it an eyesore no more.

Dingle’s brother Mark is an architect and helped the pair with design plans that kept the history of the building.

“We knew it was always kind of an eyesore for a long time,” Dingle said. “We wanted to clean it up and make it look nice, presentable and inviting.”

“My wife is extremely happy to have us out of the house,” Dingle added. “There were wood chips everywhere.”