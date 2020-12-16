Highway Safety: studies show that, in 85% of applications, calcium chloride/ salt mixtures achieve bare pavement faster than salt alone at temperatures near 30F (-1C), to ease traffic and reduce accidents.
- Savings: calcium chloride increases salt’s effectiveness, therefore reducing the number of applications necessary during storms – saving manpower, equipment and material costs. Plus, it freeze-proofs abrasives to help them embed in ice and snow, so you lose less material to spreader bounce and traffic scattering,
- Exothermic: Calcium chloride releases heat to activate salt’s melting ability.
- Hygroscopic: Calcium chloride attracts moisture required for rock salt’s melting action.
- Fast acting: Calcium chloride begins to dissolve immediately upon application to break the bond between pavement and ice.
- Low eutectic point: calcium chloride melts at much lower temperatures than salt.