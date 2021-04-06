In a rare occasion because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there’s just one division for state swimming this season.
Middleton and Edgewood will probably place first and second at state, Verona Area/Mount Horeb coach Bill Wuerger predicted.
“We are not at that level, but if we swim to our capability like we did tonight, we can be very competitive with everyone else in the state,” Wuerger said after the March 30 sectional competition.
That means Edgewood, which has won five straight WIAA DIvision 2 state titles, will get a chance to knock off some larger Division 1 teams like Middleton at state this year.
Middleton and Sun Prairie have the second fastest seeds in the 200 and 400-free relays, based on the sectional times.
The best chance for medals for VA/MH are the 200 freestyle relay team of junior Kenzie Zuehl, senior Gianna Gnewuch, junior Tola Klabough and junior Maia Blas who are seeded fourth (1:40.13), Zuehl who is seeded fifth in the 50 free (24.40), eighth in the 100 free (53.19), freshman Annika Rufenacht who is seeded sixth in diving, the WIldcats’ 200 medley relay which is also seeded sixth (1:49.41).
The Edgewood Crusaders have won five straight Division 2 state championships in the 200 free relay and four straight in the 400 free relay. Edgewood is the top seed in the 200-yard freestyle relay (1:36.61) and the 400 free relay (3:30.61).
Sun Prairie has the top seed time in the 200 medley relay (1:46.55) and Edgewood is the second seed.
Edgewood sophomore Izzy Enz has the fastest qualifying time of 4:57.55 in the 500 free and her sophomore teammate Peyton Drexler, who placed ninth in Division 1 in 2019-20 for Verona Area/Mount Horeb, has the second seed (5:00.68).
Enz also has the fastest qualifying time in the 200 free (1:50.74). She looks to capture gold after earning the Division 2 silver medal in the event in 2019. Drexler stakes claim to the top qualifying time in the 200 individual medley at 2:04.11.
The 50 free field is led by Edgewood junior Abby Reid. She enters competition with the fastest qualifying time of 23.79 after a Division 2 runner-up finish in 2019. Reid also placed second in the 100 freestyle in 2019; however, freshman Sienna Nitke of Ashwaubenon has earned the top seed (51.50) this year.
Edgewood junior Anna teDuits, a University of Wisconsin-Madison commit, is a title contender in the 100 backstroke with the second-fastest qualifying time of 55.96 seconds after placing third in Division 2 in 2019. Beloit Memorial senior Faith Sill owns the top time in the back (55.67). McFarland’s Mara Freeman is the third seed in the 100 back (56.07).