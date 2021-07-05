The Ridgewood Swim Team hosted a dual meet against Monona on Wednesday, June 30, at the Ridgewood Pool in Madison.
Ridgewood defeated Monona 531-283. With the win, Ridgewood improves to 3-0 in dual meets.
Ridgewood swims in a dual meet at the Seminole Swim Team on Saturday, July 10, in Fitchburg. The All-City Swim Meet Championships is set for Saturday, July 31, at the Seminole Pool in Madison. The All-City diving championships is slated for Monday, July 26 at Ridgewood Pool and Tuesday, July 27, at Parkcrest.