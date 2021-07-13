For Verona Area High School swimmers Liam Updegrove and Avery Blas, serving as junior coaches during the summer for the Seminole Swim Team has been rewarding as they gear up for another high school season.
Blas is a junior coach for the Seminole 9-10 year-old swimmers and Updegrove is a junior coach for the 8-and-under swimmers and the Shark Bites — the beginning swimmers who are training to join the Seminole team. While the two Verona Area/Mount Horeb swimmers are working to perfect their strokes to gear up for another high school season, instilling the fundamentals of a dolphin kick or the pullout in a breaststroke has rekindled their passion for swimming.
“It helps me realize how important technique is, and you can see the difference in technique when you look at little, younger kids,” Updegrove said.
Serving as a junior coach has been a reminder for Blas.
“It helps me realize what I’ve been taught and how important it really is because you don’t think about that stuff when you are younger.”
Updegrove said teaching various strokes has reminded him about developing a better technique.
Updegrove said he’s also swimming this summer to get ready for the high school season and have fun.
For Seminole, he’s on the same team as high school teammates Ben Wellnitz and Blas. He gets to swim against VAHS teammates, including Max McCartney and others on Ridgewood.
“Meets like this are great because I know people at both pools,” he said. “It makes for more competition.”
Ridgewood got the upperhand knocking off Seminole 616.5-408.5 in a dual meet on Saturday, July 10, at the Seminole Pool in Fitchburg.
Seminole’s Gabe Pitzen, 16, won the 200-meter individual medley with a time of 2 minutes, 29.31 seconds. Blas, 16, who will be a senior swimmer at Verona Area High School, finished second in the 200 IM (2:32.77).
Blas teamed with Ben Wellnitz, Gabe Pitzen and Claeb Rost to win the 200 medley relay (2:07.01).
“My emphasis right now is a lot of technique because Seminole is just a lot of fun,” Blas said. “I do a lot of the harder work for my club team, the Madison Aquatics Club.”
Blas said his main stroke he’s focusing on this summer is the backstroke.
“It’s by far my weakfest,” he said. “I just hope I can improve all of the techniques I have and put it more to work for high school for a better season because it’s the last season I have.”
Updegrove said he’s focusing on the freestyle and backstroke this summer.
“I will swim the 200 and 500 freestyle in high school and we are going to need more backstrokers on the team,” he said. “I want to build on my endurance.”
Ridgewood’s Max McCartney finished first in the 100 freestyle (59.23).
Ridgewood’s 200 freestyle relay etam of Jackson Plautz, Calvin Patton, Scott Jenn and McCartney won the 200 free relay (1:51.86), about two seconds ahead of Seminole.
Wellnitz captured the title in the 100 butterfly (1:09.85) by about one second over Ridgewood’s Scott Jenn. Rost finished first in the 100 breaststroke (1:26.03).
Ridgewood’s Jack Barden, 16, won the 100 backstroke (1:11.74).
The Seminole 15-18 year-old girls captured four titles. Seminole’s Bella Granetzke won the 100 freestyle (1:07.85) and 100 butterfly (1:13.80). Bella Gonzales took first in the 100 backstroke (1:18.31).
The Seminole girls 15-18 year-old 200 medley relay team of Hannah Mello, Maia Blas, Granetzke and Sam Vega finished first with a time of 2:19.80.
Gonzales teamed with Bissen, Chloe Plautz and Osthelder to win the 200 free relay (2:03.58).
Ridgewood’s Ellen Osthelder took first in the 200 IM (2:45.30), about six seconds ahead of Vega. Keekers Bissen, 18, of Ridgewood won the 100 breaststroke (1:28.03) and teammate Lauren Slattery placed second (1:28.14).
The Ridgewood girls 13-14 year-old division won four individual events and two relays. Ridgewood’s Jillian Holler won the 100 free (1:05.89) and 50 fly (33.03). Isabella Bloom finished first in the 100 back (1:14.42).
Ridgewood’s Jillian Holler, Annika Curran, Isabella Bloom and Annabelle Fowler won the 200 medley relay (2:18.51).
Curran won the 100 breaststroke (1:25.78). In the 200 free relay, Ridgewood’s Bloom, Fowler, Curran and Holler took first (2:02.81).
Seminole’s Monica Schmidt took first in the 100 IM (1:15.21).
Ridgewood’s Max Carter, 13, had a hand in winning three events in the boys’ 13-14 year-old division.
Carter won the 100 back (1:11.55) and the 100 IM (1:14.75). Teammate Ben Cutler-Heiderscheit took first in the 50 fly (31.88). Carter and Cutler-Heiderscheit teamed with Max Drake and Jake McKinnon to win the 200 free relay (2:00.17).
Cole Johnson, 14, of Seminole finished first in the 100 free (1:03.89). Seminole’s Grayson Neumann finished first in the 100 breaststroke (1:22.90).
The Seminole 11-12 year-old girls won three events led by Molly Hoppe, 12, who finished first in the 50 back (35.10) and 50 fly (35.05). Teammate Kate Konopacki, 12, finished first in the 50 free (33.62).
Ridgewood’s Ella McGinnis won the 100 IM (1:26.98) and teammate Reese Roswold took first in the 50 breaststroke (44.53).
McGinnis and Roswold teamed with Sara Osthelder and Caitlin Patrick-Stern to win the 200 medley relay (2:31.98). Ridgewood’s 200 free relay team of Osthelder, Roswold, Jane Martinelli and McGinnis won the race with a time of 2:17.72. In the 200 medley relay, Garbacz, Bystol, Vordermann and Nick Enz won with a time of 2:27.86.
The Seminole 11-12 year-old boys division won five of the seven races. Seminole’s Brady Lake won the 50 free (35.27) bby 0.56 of a second over teammate Parker Bystol. Bystol took first in the 50 breaststroke (42.55) by 0.20 of a second over teammate Gavin Vordermann.
Max Garbacz, 11, of Seminole, won the 50 fly (34.10). Garbacz teamed with Levi Johnson, Vordermann and Lake to win the 200 free relay (2:14.32).
Ridgewood’s Walter Billmeyer took first in the 50 back (35.55) and in the 100 IM (1:19.45).
In the 9-10 girls’ age group, Ridgewood won all seven events. Ridgewood’s Emmie Goodavish won the 50 free (33.69) and 50 breaststroke (43.29). Teammate Mallory Heil took first in the 50 back (41.63) and the 50 fly (38.76). Ridgewood’s Annika Slager finished first in the 100 IM (1:30.32). Ridgewood’s 200 free relay team of Ella Urben, Slager, Heil and Goodavish won the race with a time of 2:27.69. The same quartet won the 200 medley relay (2:42.17).
Just like the girls, the Ridgewood 9-10 year-old boys won all seven races. Ridgewood’s Max Boldyrev took first in the 50 free (38.01) and the 50 breaststroke (52.96). Teammate Brecken Curran won the 50 back (40.71) and 50 fly (39.62). Brady Jensen finished first in the 100 IM (1:55.81).
Boldyrev and Curran teamed with Huck Watermolen and Own Brown to win the 200 medley relay (3:10.57). In the 200 free relay, Ridgewood’s Curran, Jensen, Brown and Boldyrev took first (2:46.89).
Ridgewood’s Clare Lenz had a hand in winning three events in the girls’ 8-year-old and younger division.
Lenz finished first in the 25 free (22.33) and the 25 back (24.95). Caitlyn Holler teamed with Emma Seay, Amanda Crow and Lenz to win the 100 free relay (1:39.48).
Ridgewood’s Anneliese Erickson finished first in the 25 fly (28.62) and Holler won the 100 IM (2:21.84).
Seminole’s Zoey Bystol won the 25 breaststroke (25.61). In the 100 medley relay, Bystol teamed with Jocelyn Dushek, Emma Schinke and Norah Ehle to win the race with a time of 2:08.98.
In the boys 8 and younger age group, Ridgewood won six of the seven events. Ridgewood’s Caleb Goodavish took first in the 25 back (22.32) and 100 IM (1:46.32). Teammate Jimmy Jensen won the 25 free (21.42) and Jensen and Goodavish teamed with Finn Cutler-Heiderscheit and Zac Holler to win the 100 free relay (1:30.41).
Finn Cutler-Heiderscheit added a first-place finish in the 25 fly (26.79). Goodavish and Jensen teamed with Cutler-Heiderscheit and Holler to win the 100 medley relay (1:46.56).
Seminole’s Sammy Schroeder won the 25 breaststroke (34.73).