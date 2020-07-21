Verona Fastpitch Club’s 10U team dominated the competition at the Hartford Velocity Hometown Throwdown Tournament.
VFC went 5-0, led by co-tournament MVP’s Malorie Miller and Addison Quackenboss. Both players hit out-of-the-park home runs.
In the championship game, the Wildcats no-hit the tournament hosts and won 17-0 in 2 1/2 innings on Sunday, July 19.
VFC won both of its pool play games, including a 10-2 victory over Janesville Cyclones Gray. After winning their quarterfinal game, the Wildcats used a five-run fourth inning to beat the Thundercats 12-1 in the semifinals.
All of the games were played at Peace Ball Diamond in Hartford.
VFC will host tryouts for its 10U, 12U and 14U teams on Wednesday, Aug. 5 and Sunday, Aug. 9, at Hometown USA Community Park.