Verona Fastpitch Club's 10U team won all five of its games en route to first place at the Hartford Velocity Hometown Throwdown Tournament last weekend.

Verona Fastpitch Club’s 10U team dominated the competition at the Hartford Velocity Hometown Throwdown Tournament.

VFC went 5-0, led by co-tournament MVP’s Malorie Miller and Addison Quackenboss. Both players hit out-of-the-park home runs.

In the championship game, the Wildcats no-hit the tournament hosts and won 17-0 in 2 1/2 innings on Sunday, July 19.

VFC won both of its pool play games, including a 10-2 victory over Janesville Cyclones Gray. After winning their quarterfinal game, the Wildcats used a five-run fourth inning to beat the Thundercats 12-1 in the semifinals.

All of the games were played at Peace Ball Diamond in Hartford.

VFC will host tryouts for its 10U, 12U and 14U teams on Wednesday, Aug. 5 and Sunday, Aug. 9, at Hometown USA Community Park.

