The VFC Wildcats 12U Black softball team finished fourth at state in New Berlin on AUg. 1.
The 12U Wildcats fought hard and were the ninth seed out of 11 after pool play on Thursday, July 29. The pool play losses were against the top-seeded Muskego Storm and fourth-seeded West Bend Lightning.
VFC battled both again in bracket play and fought hard but the innings ran short. Emma Parker led the Wildcats in hits for the tournament with seven, while Addison Quackenboss and Julia Dolphin racked up six hits. Addie and Audrina Whipple each had five hits.
Pitching performances for the weekend from Parker and Quackenboss included 37 strikeouts and only eight walks. The 12U Black team ended the season with two first place tournaments in Middleton and Sun Prairie and ended with a 30-16 record.