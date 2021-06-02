The Verona Fastpitch Club 10U team finished second place in the first tournament of the season in Dodgeville. The tryout dates for the Verona Wildcats Fastpitch Club are Wednesday, Aug. 5 and Sunday, Aug. 4 at a location at the Verona Area High School softball fields. A glove, bat, helmet and fielding mask are required for tryouts. Water bottles and cleats that are not metal are encouraged.
On Wednesday, Aug. 4 the tryout schedule is as follows:
10U 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
12U 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
14U: 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Aug. 8
10U: 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.
12U: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
14U: 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.