Verona Fastpiutch 10U

The Verona Fastpitch Club 10U softball team finished second place in the season-opening tournament in Dodgeville.

 Submitted photo

The Verona Fastpitch Club 10U team finished second place in the first tournament of the season in Dodgeville. The tryout dates for the Verona Wildcats Fastpitch Club are Wednesday, Aug. 5 and Sunday, Aug. 4 at a location at the Verona Area High School softball fields. A glove, bat, helmet and fielding mask are required for tryouts. Water bottles and cleats that are not metal are encouraged.

On Wednesday, Aug. 4 the tryout schedule is as follows:

10U 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

12U 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

14U: 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Aug. 8

10U: 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

12U: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

14U: 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.