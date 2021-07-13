The VFC 12U Black softball team won the championship at the Middleton Midsummer Melee tournament.
The VFC 12U defeated Oregon 12U 16-4 in the championship game on Sunday, July 11.
Verona was firing on all cylinders from hitting, to pitching, to base running and fielding.
The girls’ bats were hot from top to bottom, raking in 34 hits and outscoring their opponents 36-12.
The duo of Verona pitchers Emma Parker and Addison Quackenboss combined to allow only 12 hits in 18 innings of work and recorded 34 strikeouts.
VFC tryouts will be Aug. 4 and Aug. 8. See vfcwild cats.org for more details.