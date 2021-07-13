The VFC 10U softball team avenged an early loss to rival Sun Prairie en route to a second-place finish at the Thunder Classic in Baraboo over the Saturday, July 10 weekend.
Four of Verona’s five wins were come-from-behind victories made possible by elite pitching and timely hitting. The RBI leaders were Addie Koehler, Eliza Legris, Haley Julseth and Reese Montgomery.
The 10U Wildcats went undefeated and won the championship of the Reedsburg Beaver Classic the weekend of June 26. Verona outscored its opponents 34-6.
Mia Miller had two triples and a home run. Montgomery, Mabel Jordan, Eliza Legris and Addie Koehler each had multiple hits and RBI in games during the tournament.