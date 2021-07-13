Both the Verona Orange U10 and U12 teams won championships in the Verona Little League Mid-Summer Classic on Sunday, July 11.
The Verona 10U Orange beat Verona Black 10U 10-5 in the championship. Verona Orange went 2-0 in pool play.
The Verona Orange 12U team also went 2-0 in pool play on Saturday, July 10. Verona Orange 12U slugged their way to a 14-10 win over the Oregon Orioles in the championship game.
In the 9U division, Verona Black finished second place after losing the title game to Middleton 10-8. The Verona Black 9U team went 2-0 in pool play and Verona Gray 9U went 1-1 in pool play.
Vertona Gray lost to Middleton 10-0 in a semifinal. In the championship, Verona Black lost to Middleton 10-8 in extra innings.