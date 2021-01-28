In a tune-up before the postseason, the Verona Area High School wrestling team had two wrestlers finish unbeaten in the Sauk Prairie double dual on Friday, Jan. 22, in Prairie du Sac.
Reedsburg rolled to a 72-12 win over Verona and the Wildcats dropped a dual to Sauk Prairie 60-15. Verona forfeited eight weight classes in each dual.
Junior Cael Wozniak at 170 pounds and junior Jay Hanson (heavyweight) both won two matches. Hanson, ranked No. 2 in the Division 1 Wisconsin Wrestling Online state poll, improved to 4-0 this season, and has racked up three pins in four matches.
Verona (0-4 in duals) will compete in the WIAA Division 1 Baraboo regional on Saturday, Jan. 30.
Reedsburg 72, Verona 12
Verona won two matches in a dual meet loss to the Beavers on Jan. 22, forfeiting matches at 152, 160, 195, 106, 113, 120, 126 and 132.
Wozniak pinned Reedsburg’s Tommy Strehlow in 1 minute, 23 seconds. Hanson, a WIAA Division 1 state qualifier last year, pinned Reedsburg’s William Skinner in 1:44.
Sauk Prairie 60, Verona 15
Verona won three matches in a dual meet loss to the host Eagles, forfeiting matches at 160, 182, 106, 113, 120, 126, 132 and 152.
Wozniak pinned Sauk Prairie’s Aidan Nelson in 1:49. Hanson defeated Sauk Prairie’s Nolan Vils 15-8 and Adam Murphy (220) won on a forfeit by the Eagles.