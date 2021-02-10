Verona Area High School junior Jay Hanson’s pivotal match to determine whether he could make a return to state came in the first round of the WIAA Division 1 Mukwonago sectional on Saturday, Feb. 6.
Hanson, ranked No. 2 at heavyweight in the Division 1 Wisconsin Wrestling Online state poll, lost a first-round sectional match to Monona Grove/McFarland’s Kristian Schlicht 3-0. Hanson (11-1) went on to post three pins to finish third place.
“We knew it would be a tight match,” Verona coach Bob Wozniak said of Hanson’s loss to Schlicht. “It was just unfortunate to lose to him and not get another chance.”
The top two wrestlers in each weight class from four sectionals advance to the individual state tournament on Saturday, Feb. 12, at Kaukauna High School. In a typical year, there are 16 individual state qualifiers per weight class, but this season that was scaled back to eight per weight class because of COVID-19 restrictions.
Hanson and Schlicht were scoreless after the first period. Schlicht came through with an escape in the second period. Hanson tried to throw the Monona Grove/McFarland heavyweight, but slipped and Schlicht was awarded a takedown at the end of the second period to take a 3-0 lead.
“It’s something Jay is very good at,” Wozniak said of the throw. “It came down to a takedown and he (Hanson) wasn’t able to get up on the bottom,” Wozniak said.
Hanson rebounded by pinning Watertown’s Sait Hernandez in 51 seconds in a consolation wrestleback. In a consolation semifinal, he pinned Arrowhead’s Derek Jansen in 1:23. Hanson then rolled to a win over Sauk Prairie’s Nolan Vils, pinning him in 1:38. He didn’t get an opportunity for a wrestleback for second place after Schlicht was pinned by Stoughton sophomore Griffin Empey in a sectional championship match.
Junior Cael Wozniak (170) lost two matches in the sectional and didn’t place. He was pinned by Milton’s Kade Desormeau in 3:49 in the first round. In a consolation wrestleback, Wozniak was pinned by Portage’s Lowell Arnold in 1:27. Cael Wozniak finished the season 5-5. ALl of his losses came to wrestlers ranked in the top 12 in the state.
“It’s a match Cael knows he could have won if we had been wrestling all season long like Milton,” Wozniak said of his son. “If we had been in the wrestling room and had more contact and time on the mat instead of just lifting weights, that was a winnable match.”
Verona finished 21st at the 26-team sectional with 17 points. SToughton captured the sectional title with 190.5 points to qualify for state for the eighth straight year. Waunakee took second (122) and earned the second state qualifying berth.
The weight class at 170 was stacked with four of the state’s top seven ranked wrestlers. XThe field included top-ranked Arrowhead sophomore Noah Mulvabey, second-ranked DeForest junior Brody Hemauer, third-ranked Mukwonago senior Cole Hansen and sixth-ranked Arnold.
“Guys who were at state last year and placed were in fifth and sixth-place matches,” Wozniak said. “I think what happened is him (Cael Wozniak) not having enough mat time.”
Verona is planning on having open mat time this summer and will have wrestlers attend a team camp.
“In November and December, we didn;t know if we would get to do anything,” Wozniak said. “I’m grateful our athletic director (Joel ZImba) fought for us to have a season.”
Wozniak said even though the etam was prohibited from having contact in practice, wrestlers still worked on developing strength by lifting weights.
Having two wrestlers make second straight sectional appearances in a shortened season is something Woznaik wants to build on.
“I think when we get back to a normal season with regionals and sectionals next year, I think Jay will push next year and I expect him and Casel to make it to state,” he said.