Alex Luehring, a 2017 Verona Area High School graduate, had a strong game in the University of Wisconsin-Madison women’s basketball team’s season-opening 73-66 win over Western Illinois on Sunday, Nov. 29, at the Kohl Center.
She made 4 of 8 shots, scoring 11 points in 16 minutes and giving the Badgers a boost off the bench. Luehring hit 2 of 4 from 3-point range, grabbed two rebounds and was 1 of 2 from the free throw line. The game against the Leathernecks marked the season opener after UW’s first scheduled game against Miami-Ohio on Nov. 25 was canceled because of COVID-19 protocols with the Redhawks.
Luehring and Grace Mueller were teammates on Verona’s WIAA Division 1 state championship team in 2016 before they went their separate ways – Mueller to UW Madison and Luehring a year later to UW-Green Bay.
Luehring, a 6-2 forward is a former Big Eight Conference Player of the Year, averaged 20.5 points during her senior year at Verona before heading to the University of Green-Bay. She came back to the Madison to team up with Mueller the summer before her sophomore year in 2019 to be near her father who was battling cancer, but he didn’t get a chance to see her play.
Les Luehring, the former OHS girls basketball coach died Aug. 30 from kidney cancer at age 54. He was a physical education teacher at Madison West High School who also coached a couple years at Madison West and played basketball at UW-Oshkosh.
In the 2018-19 season, Luehring averaged a career-best 5.4 points and 2.2 rebounds per game. She hit 29 three-pointers in 23 games. Last year, her role changed and in a smaller role in 29 games she averaged 4.6 minutes per game, 1 point and 0.7 rebounds per game.
Luehring will look to continue her hot start as the Badgers open up Big Ten Conference play at Iowa on Saturday, Dec. 5.