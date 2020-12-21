Redshirt junior forward Alex Luehring scored nine points to lead the Wisconsin Badgers off the bench in a 89-82 overtime win over Valparaiso on Sunday, Dec. 20, at the Kohl Center in Madison.
With the win, the Badgers improved to 3-2, 0-1 Big Ten.
Luehring, a 2017 Verona Area High School graduate, made 2 of 4 3-pointers, hit 3 of 4 at the free throw line, and grabbed three rebounds, adding one block and one steal.
The Badgers shot 53.1% from the field (34 of 64), including 52.6% on 3-pointers (10 of 19). Wisconsin also had a big advantage on points in the paint, outscoring the Crusaders, 44-24.
Wisconsin sophomore Sydney Hilliard, a 2019 Monroe graduate, scored a team-high 25 points and dished out nine assists.
It was the final nonconference game for the Badgers after the Tuesday, Dec. 22 game against Nebraska-Omaha was canceled because of COVID-19 protocols. The next game for Wisconsin is 11:30 a.m. Dec. 31, at Michigan. The Wolverines, 5-0, had their Saturday, Dec.19 game at Illinois postponed.