Verona Area High School hosted a youth volleyball camp for students in third grade through eighth grade Monday, July 19 through Wednesday, July 21, at the high school fieldhouse.
About 80 children participated in the camp, put on by Verona volleyball coach Jillian Bauer, Wildcat coaching staff, current and former Verona players. The camp focused on the fundamentals of hitting, passing, setting and defense. Campers also worked on developing the right three-step approach on attacks at the net.
Verona Area High School players also had their preseason camp the same three days. The first day of high school volleyball practice for the Wildcats is slated for Aug. 16. Verona will have a scrimmage at Edgewood on Saturday, Aug. 21 and open the season at the Burlington Invitational on Wednesday, Aug. 25.
Verona went 6-2 in a shortened alternate fall season last spring, but couldn’t compete in the regional tournament because of a positive COVID-19 case in the program. The Wildcats had beaten Sun Prairie twice and likely would have been the top regional seed in a grouping that included Oregon, Monroe and Mount Horeb and could have been a top contender for a trip to state, which the Cardinals achieved.