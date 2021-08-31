The Verona volleyball team went 3-2 in the Crusader Cup on Saturday, Aug. 28, at Catholic Memorial High School.
Port Washington clipped Verona in three sets 25-23, 21-25, 15-10. Verona (6-3) also lost a match to Muskego 25-21, 25-22. The Wildcats defeated Rufus King 25-23, 25-12 and rolled by Racine St. Catherine’s 25-9, 25-8. The Wildcats also knocked off Waterford 26-24, 25-19.
Verona was coming off the Burlington Invitational where they went 3-1 in the season-opening tournament on Wednesday, Aug. 26.
Senior Delaney McIntosh, a Colorado St. University commit, had a team-high 15 kills in a three-set lo09ss to Port Washington in the Crusader Cup Aug. 28.
Sophomore setter Reagan McIntosh dished out 22 assists and Kimmy Quinn racked up 24 digs. Senior Lexi Stremlow posted two blocks and junior Jamie Puent notched a team-best three aces.
In a sea-saw battle against Muskego, Delaney McIntosh had seven kills and Quinn delivered 15 digs. Reagan McIntosh contributed 17 assists. Puent had a team-best four aces.
The Wildcats cruised to a win over Rufus King behind Delaney McIntosh who had five kills and four digs. The trio of senior Claudia Bobb, a Southern Illinois commit, junior Lydia Durnen and Puent each had four aces.
Reagan McIntosh had a team-best 12 assists.
Both Bobb and Delaney McIntosh dominated the net with five kills each in a win over Racine St. Catherine’s. Junior Alyssa Rosanes and Reagan McIntosh each dished out eight assists. Kimm had a team-high seven digs.
In the final match against Waterford, the Wildcats pulled out a nail-biter. Puent led Verona with 10 kills and two aces. Reagan McIntosh contributed 16 assists and had a team-best three blocks along with junior Laura Kisting. Quinn led the Wildcats’ defense with 11 digs.
Burlington Invitational
The Wildcats knocked off Fort Atkinson 25-18, 25-20 in the Silver Bracket final Aug. 26.
Delaney McIntosh had a team-high six kills and senior Quinn had six digs. Junior Lydia Durnen notched three aces.
There were 12-teams in the ninth annual Burlington Invitational, with four teams in each of four pools. Verona went 2-1 in pool play. The Wildcats knocked off Racine Case 25-17, 25-19. Verona then defeated Whitefish Bay 25-22, 25-17.
In the match against Whitefish Bay, Bobb posted five kills and 11 digs. Delaney McIntosh also had five kills and Reagan McIntosh contributed three aces.
The only loss for Verona came to Franklin 25-20, 25-18. Delaney McIntosh racked up six kills and seven digs. Bobb had a team-high three aces.
Burlington knocked off Sussex Hamilton 25-19, 25-27, 15-6 in the Gold Bracket final.