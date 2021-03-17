Three days after dropping a five set season opener to Sheboygan North, the Verona Area High School volleyball team proved they will be a force, escaping with a thrilling five set win over Sun Prairie, a WIAA Division 1 state qualifier last season.
Verona (2-1) pulled out a 28-26, 25-27, 21-25, 25-22, 18-16 win over the Cardinals on Thursday, March 11, at Sun Prairie High School.
That came on the heels of losing a non conference season opener to Sheboygan North 10-25, 25-13, 22-25, 25-15, 10-15. The Wildcats then rebounded from that loss to knock off Middleton in four sets on Wednesday, March 10, 18-25, 25-20, 25-23, 25-21.
Verona 3, Sun Prairie 2
Junior outside hitter Delaney McIntosh had 15 kills and 16 digs to propel the Wildcats to a victory over the Cardinals on March 11.
After edging the Cardinals in the first set, the Wildcats dropped the second and third sets before coming back to win the last two.
Junior Lexi Stremlow added 13 kills and junior outside hitter Claudia Bobb had a big match, with 10 kills, a team-high eight aces and 16 digs.
Junior Kimmy Quinn had a team-best 17 digs and senior middle blocker Kate Valitchka posted five blocks. Freshman setter Regan McIntosh racked up 33 assists.
Verona 3, Middleton 1
Bobb had 21 digs and three aces to power the Wildcats to a four-set win over Middleton on March 10.
After dropping the first set 18-25, the Wildcats bounced back to win three straight to close it out. Delaney McIntosh had a team-high 11 kills, Valitchka posted six blocks and Regan McIntosh dished out 35 assists.
Sheboygan North 3, Verona 2
Verona couldn’t overcome a slow start in the season opener, dropping a five-set, back-and-forth match on the road on Monday, March 1, in Sheboygan.
Sheboygan North cruised to a 25-10 win in the first set. The Wildcats then rolled to a 25-13 victory in the second set, but couldn’t maintain the momentum, dropping the third set 25-22. Verona won the fourth set 25-15 to force a decisive fifth set.
Delaney McIntosh racked up 15 kills. Senior setter Anna Bohrer had a team-best 31 assists and notched five aces. Bobb had a team-high 14 digs and Valitchka added three blocks.