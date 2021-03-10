The Verona Area High School volleyball team will lean on its two returning outside hitters after graduating six starters from a team that made a run to the WIAA Division 1 sectional for the third straight year last season.
The Wildcats are coming off a year where they went 34-6 and won the Big Eight Conference regular season title with an 11-0 record. The two outside hitters back are junior Claudia Bobb, named first-team all-conference, and junior Delaney McIntosh, who was honorable mention all-conference last year.
“We are definitely rebuilding, but I think it’s a great opportunity for the returners to try and take on a leadership role,” second-year Verona coach Jillian Bauer said.
Bobb racked up 232 kills, 238 digs and 55 aces last year. McIntosh posted 123 kills, 133 digs and 40 aces last season.
“I am expecting them to be leaders both in the front row and with their ball control,” Bauer said.
The other returning letterwinners are seniors, led by middle/outside hitter Kylie Magnus, defensive specialist/libero Katie Trias, 6-0 right side hitter/setter Anna Bohrer, 6-1 middle hitter Katie Valitchka and 5-10 right side hitter Alyssa Bostley.
Trias was a force at the net and as a server last season, with 76 blocks and 30 aces last season, as Magnus chipped in 59 kills and 19 digs.
A returning player who will have an increased role is Bohrer, a Concordia University commit, who had 23 kills and 13 aces last season. One newcomer the Wildcats are counting on is 5-10 freshman Reagan McIntosh, who Bauer expects to play a role at setter and right side hitter.
“Reagan McIntosh has a great opportunity ahead of her,” Bauer said. “I believe that Anna Bohrer will take her under her wing and show her the way.”
Many of the Verona players participated in a club volleyball season before an alternative fall season this spring.
“The girls have a different appreciation for the game and realize that can be taken away from them at any time,” Bauer said. “I’m excited about the dynamic of this team and how hard they work each and every day.”
Sun Prairie beat Verona in four sets in a sectional match last year.
If high schools in the Madison Metropolitan School District get the green light to play any fall sports matches this spring, Bauer still sees a competitive race among Big Eight teams.
“Sun Prairie is also a very respectable program and always has a solid group of girls,” she said. “Middleton has a new coach, however, they have some returning athletes who are solid and could make them a challenging team to play. Janesville Parker was extremely scrappy last year so I expect them to come back bigger and better.”