The Verona Area High School volleyball team stretched its winning streak to four matches after escaping with two road wins at Janesville Parker and Janesville Craig last week.
Verona (4-1) beat Parker in three sets on Thursday, March 18, in Janesville, two days after clipping Craig in three sets 25-22, 27-25, 27-25.
Since the season-opening loss to Sheboygan North, the Wildcats have focused on becoming stronger passers and attacking serves on serve receive.
“We have had more time to practice and work on different skills that we’ve seen in games and on film,” Verona coach Jillian Bauer said. “The girls have started to focus on our side of the net and winning the serve-pass game.”
Verona 3, Janesville Parker 0
Freshman setter Reagan McIntosh set up the Wildcats’ hitters to spark a sweep of the Vikings on March 18.
McIntosh dished out a team-high 28 assists, while junior outside hitter Delaney McIntosh had a team-best 11 kills. Junior middle blocker Lexi Stremlow posted two blocks.
Bauer said Reagan has stepped up as the Wildcats’ setter.
“While we continue to work on her consistency and mental side of the game as a setter and right side hitter, her coachability and work effort are both very mature for a freshman, which has helped her with her success thus far,” Bauer said.
Junior outside hitter Claudia Bobb notched four aces and junior Kimmy Quinn racked up 12 digs.
Verona 3, Janesville Craig 0
Delaney McIntosh slammed 20 kills to lead the WIldcats to a sweep of the Cougars on Tuesday, March 16 in Janesville.
“Delaney has worked hard in all areas of her game,” Bauer said. “She has started to get crafty with front row game, which is important and helpful given her size all while remaining consistent with her ball control.”
The Wildcats’ defense was strong, with Bobb racking up 22 digs. Regan McIntosh notched a team-high 38 assists and middle blocker Kate Valitchka posted three blocks.