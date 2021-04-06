Three days after sweeping Beloit Memorial in the regular season finale, the Verona Area High School volleyball team received heartbreaking news of a positive COVID-19 case in the program, forcing the team to quarantine and pull out of the WIAA Division 1 regional tournament.
The WIAA released the regional pairings and seeds on Sunday, April 4, and Verona (6-2) was left off the list. Verona coach Jillian Bauer told the Press the team would not play in the tournament because the quarantine time based on a positive COVID-19 case in the program would last longer than before the regional match which was scheduled for Saturday, April 10. The Wildcats were likely going to land a No. 1 seed in a regional grouping with Oregon, Monroe, and Mount Horeb.
“Unfortunately, we will not be able to compete in the postseason,” Bauer said.
After beating Sun Prairie in four sets on Tuesday, March 30, Bauer said it’s everyone’s goal to make it to state.
“We have quite a few girls that play at a high level,” she said. “I think the whole COVID situation has taken a little bit away from these seniors and everybody. It’s how are we going to deal with it and make the best of our time together. We have to clean up a couple of things in order to get there.
“We keep competing,” Bauer continued. “That’s all we can ask for.”
Sun Prairie rivalry
Delaney McIntosh recalls how Sun Prairie ended the team’s season in a WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinal in four sets last year.
The junior outside hitter for the Wildcats didn’t need any pep talk before the match against the Cardinals on March 30, at Verona Area High School. McIntosh slammed 17 kills and had a team-high four aces to lift Verona to a 25-22, 26-24, 20-25, 25-21. It was a similar battle between the two teams earlier this season that the Wildcats pulled out a victory in five sets.
“It feels great to come back and kind of give it to them,” McIntosh said. “Playing our first home game in our new home gym had special significance. It was awesome to go out and ball out with my teammates.”
McIntosh and several of the Verona players have played club volleyball in the same gym, as have a couple of the Cardinals’ players.
“It’s fun to banter with them before and after,” she said. “When we step on the court, it’s game time and serious.”
DeForest then knocked off Verona in a nonconference match 25-22, 25-21, 25-21, 25-18 on Wednesday, March 31, in DeForest. The Wildcats (6-2) bounced back with a 25-16, 25-19, 25-12 victory over Beloit Memorial on Thursday, April 1, in Verona.
Verona 3, Beloit Memorial 0
Junior middle hitter Lexi Stremlow had six kills and two blocks to lead the Wildcats to a sweep over the Purple Knights on Thursday in Verona.
Junior outside hitter Claudia Bobb led the defensive effort with a team-high 16 digs and had a team-best seven of the team’s 13 aces.
Freshman setter Reagan McIntosh dished out 16 assists and senior Katie Trias added 13 digs.
DeForest 3, Verona 1
After pulling out an emotional victory over Sun Prairie, Verona couldn’t knock off DeForest.
The Wildcats lost a nonconference match to the Norskies in four sets. DeForest won two close first sets before the WIldcats pulled out a 25-21 win in the third set.
Delaney McIntosh had a team-high 16 kills. Senior middle hitter Kate Valitchka posted nine kills and four blocks.
Reagan McIntosh racked up 31 assists and had 18 digs. Kimmy Quinn also had 18 digs and two aces.
DeForest senior Natalie Compe had a match-high 22 kills.
Verona 3, Sun Prairie 1
For the second time this season, Verona passed the test from Sun Prairie.
Bobb had a game-high 28 digs and four aces to propel the Wildcats to a win over the rival Cardinals.
“Claudia on defense was phenomenal,” Bauer said.
After the Wildcats won see-saw battles the first two sets, the Cardinals stormed back to take the third set.
“Our serving after that first set, I thought we turned it up a little bit and could have more runs,” Bauer said.
Stremow had a key block in the fourth set to help Verona take a 4-1 lead. It was a back and forth battle until the Wildcats took advantage of a couple hitting miscues by the Cardinals. McIntosh delivered a kill late in the set that gave Verona a 24-20 lead.
Despite three service errors in the final set, the Wildcats slammed the door on the Cardinals.
“They are a great program and it was back and forth the entire night,” Bauer said. “We stepped up when the time was needed. We both missed serves at bad times and made poor plays. Kudos to them. We stayed in it and came out on top.”
Reagan McIntosh dished out 40 assists, while junior middle hitter Lexi Stremlow posted three blocks.
The Wildcats continued to have strong passing that allowed their hitters to be aggressive attacking at the net. Delaney McIntosh said the team’s consistency in serving and passing was key in the win over the Cardinals.
“Sun Prairie is one of the best teams in the conference and it feels good to compete,” McIntosh said. “There were great rallies that were happening across the net for minutes on end.”