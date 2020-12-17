Verona junior Claudia Bobb couldn’t wait to take the court for practice with the Capital Volleyball Academy’s U17 team on Wednesday, Dec. 16, at the Sports Enhancement Academy in Stoughton.
The same day the Madison and Dane County Public Health’s order prohibiting indoor gatherings was set to expire, Bobb was preparing for her sixth club volleyball season with Madison-based CVA.
“I’m really looking forward to getting back on the court and playing competitively,” Bobb said.
Bobb, an outside hitter and defensive specialist, said the CVA got clearance to have practice Dec. 16 in Stoughton. Bobb has drawn recruiting interest from Winona State in Winona, Minnesota; Bemidji State University in Bemidji, Minnesota, and Northern Illinois University in Dekalb, Illinois.
“I want to get as much as I can out of my club volleyball season,” Bobb said. “I want to prepare for the upcoming school season. I want to bring some energy and fire to the court when we get to play again.”
Two other Wildcat junior volleyball players — Delaney McIntosh and Kimmy Quinn — have teamed up with Bobb on the U17 CVA team. Players on the team are required to wear masks, and the small-group practices are socially distanced.
The U17 CVA team has six tournaments scheduled before high school practices are slated to start Feb. 22.
Verona went 34-6 and won the regular season Big Eight Conference title last year by surviving Sun Prairie in four sets. The Cardinals then beat the Wildcats in the championship of the Big Eight tournament and swept three sets from Verona in a WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinal last season.
The Wildcats have won three straight regional championships and Bobb was a key cog. Bobb, a first-team Big Eight All-Conference selection at outside hitter last year, said she wants to work on staying aggressive as an outside hitter and on her serve receive.
Volleyball is as much of a mental game as a physical one. Communication among players on the court is required to force a sideout and avoid giving the other team kills and aces that change the momentum in a match.
Bobb said she is learning to take on a more of a leadership role by staying mentally strong and supporting younger teammates.
During the COVID-19 shutdown, Bobb worked on speed and agility training in the gym, played volleyball scrimmages with teammates and took one-on-one lessons from a CVA coach. The Verona volleyball team hosted outdoor open gyms during the summer.
Bobb said the turnouts for open gyms were well attended.
“I think a lot of people wanted to get out of the house and get back to playing volleyball,” Bobb said. “It’s been really hard, especially for the seniors, to not be able to play.”