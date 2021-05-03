The Big Eight Conference will not keep track of team scores this spring for track and field competitions, but the Verona Area High School team started competition this week.
Verona competed at Janesville Parker on Thursday, April 29, and multiple athletes won their respective events.
On the girls side, freshman Lilly Webking won the 100-meter dash with a time of 13.48 and was part of the 400 relay team, which also took first place Thursday.
Verona's Toju Blagogee won both the shot put (27' 7.5") and discus (62' 7") competitions for the girls.
For the boys, Nathan Simon won the 1,600-meter race with a time of 5 minutes, 22 seconds, and teammate Stanley Maradiaga took first in both the 100-meter dash (11.5) and long jump (18'10"). Brady Strohman won both the 110 (18.0) and 300-meter hurdles (Not reported) for the Wildcats.