As a student in the Verona Area School District, Beata Nelson recalls writing assignments declaring her future goal to become an Olympic swimmer.
After battling an eating disorder after graduating from Verona Area High School and seeing her mother fight cancer, she swam in the 2016 Olympic trials, but didn’t have the performances she expected. Now, in her second go-around, Nelson is looking for a breakthrough performance at the U.S. Olympic Swim Team trials starting on Sunday, June 13, at the Chi Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska.
Nelson, a 2016 Verona Area High School graduate and former University of Wisconsin-Madison standout, completed her first professional swimming season in the International Swimming League with the Cali Condors last fall. She has been training for two years to make the Olympic team for the Tokyo Games.
Nelson will compete in five events at the Olympic trials in an eight-day span. If she makes the semifinals and finals in any event, there will be more races. She will begin her journey with the 100-meter butterfly on Sunday. Nelson is scheduled to swim the 100 fly, 100 backstroke, 100 freestyle, 200 individual medley and 200 backstroke.
“I’m really excited I get to race that many times,” Nelson said. “I’m really excited about the 100 fly and 200 IM because I have trained really hard all year.”
The trials were originally scheduled for 2020, but the International Olympic Committee postponed the Tokyo Summer Games due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nelson has to finish in the top two of any event to make her Olympic dream a reality. In the 100 freestyle, the U.S. has traditionally taken the top six swimmers to the Olympics to utilize in relays. If she finishes top six in any event, Nelson would qualify to swim on the U.S. National team in 2021.
“I really love the feel of energy you get behind the blocks,” she said. “That type of energy is an advantage at the Olympic trials and it helps you swim faster times.”
Nelson is renowned for her achievements as a short course swimmer. As a former swimmer for the Badgers, Nelson won three national titles in 2019 and is a seven-time All-American with the Badgers and was named the NCAA Swimmer of the Year two straight years.
Learning from adversity, Olympic trials
After graduating from Verona Area High School, Nelson swam in the 2016 Olympic trials, but she didn’t have the times to meet her high standards.
“I was at a bad place in my life,” Nelson said. “I wasn’t in the right mindset to swim my best.”
She was strict about counting her calories daily. She would struggle to eat more than 100 calories and lost most of her muscle from dramatically reducing her calorie intake.
“I was purging food,” she said. “I wasn’t too far gone that the disease had taken over my mind.”
Her mother, Loree, was diagnosed with stage four metastatic breast cancer. Nelson never sought clinical treatment for her calorie counting, but got support from family and friends. She said it took her 1 ½ years to get the right mindset about eating food.
Nelson’s weight rebounded along, with her strong powerful stroke in the water, and her dominant dolphin kick returned.
She also was new to swimming long course five years ago during the trials. Now, she practices every day in a long course pool at UW.
“What I learned is how to handle the environment with all of the energy, noise and the stress,” she said.
Nelson said in a 100 meter race in a short course pool, there are three turns she makes off walls. However, in a long course pool, there is only one turn off a wall. She has had to work to strengthen her stroke for longer distances. Nelson said she has used parachutes and socks to offer resistance during her training sessions.
The day of each competition she now will drink a Chai tea with almond milk.
“That way I get my caffeine,” Nelson said.
Pro debut
Like many prospective Olympians, Nelson trained during her first season in the ISL as a member of the Cali Condors and like many, earned a salary and bonus money based on her performances in meets.
She was on the same team as Olympians Caleb Dressel, Hali Flickinger and Olivia Smoliga and competed in meets in Budapest, Hungary.
“I got to meet people I consider idols,” she said. “They are all people, too, trying to find success.”
She made more than $35,000 and was named the co-rookie of the year. Nelson finished 15th in MVP voting. Ther 14 swimmers who finished ahead of her in the voting have 15 combined gold medals and 52 Olympic medals.
“There are a lot of talented rookies,” she said. “It was the most incredible experience in my life. Even if I didn’t win any money it would be the best experience in my life.”
The ISL was established in 2019 and typically has its season split into a regular championship and a final meet. Clubs earn points from participating in matches and the four clubs with the highest number of points advance to the final.
The U.S. has four club teams in the Americas Conference — New York City, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Washington D.C. Toronto is also part of the Americas Conference. The European-Asian Conference is composed of teams in London, Paris, Budapest, Rome and Tokyo.
Each club can have a maximum roster of 32 athletes. Twenty-eight are permitted to compete – 12 men and 12 women can swim individual races, while two men and two women can be used as “relay only” athletes. Meets are swam in short-course meters, not long-course meters.
Nelson said she was fortunate that the meets are in short-course meter pools because that has been her strength in her career.
“It was a lot like college,” she said. “You were swimming for the pride of the club,” she said. “It was great that I was able to contribute to a championship.”
Nelson plans to swim a second season in the pro league. The ISL will be conducting a draft in the fall before the season starts in August.
“Hopefully, I will be on the Cali Condors again,” she said.
After finishing her first professional season, Nelson competed in some national Pro Series swim meets and returned to Wisconsin and has been training at the Soderholm Family Aquatic Center at the Nicholas Recreation Center at Wisconsin.
“There are not many indoor long course facilities and the one in Madison is arguably one of the best in the country,” she said.