Verona Area High School senior Anna Knueve signed her National Letter of Intent on Wednesday, May 19, to run track and field and cross country at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa.
Knueve has excelled as a distance runner for the Wildcats the past four years. She finished 22nd at the alternate fall state cross country meet May 8, with a time of 20 minutes, 9 seconds. Her best time in the 5,000-meter run is 19:45.
Kneuve was a member of the Wildcats’ 3,200 relay that finished fourth in a sectional in 2019, about 11 seconds from qualifying for state.
Knueve has been bothered by stress fractures during her prep career. She runs three or four times a week and cross-trains the other days.
“I have never seen someone in my coaching career as limited as she is have the performances she does,” Verona girls cross country coach Dave Nelson said.