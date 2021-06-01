A poor start to the week didn’t slow the Verona Area High School boys tennis team.
After losing to Madison La Follette in a Tuesday, May 25 Big Eight Conference match, the Wildcats responded with a 7-0 win over Madison East and added another in a triangular on Saturday, May 29.
Madison La Follette 6, Verona 1The Wildcats started the week with a loss on Tuesday, May 25.
Freshman Justin Hutchcoft scored the sole point for the Wildcats, defeating La Follette’s Parker Olson 6-1, 6-3.
Verona 7, Madison East 0The Wildcats swept all seven points in a Friday, May 28 match against Madison East to get back into the win column.
Verona allowed just four points spread across all of their singles competitions and allowed only two points in the doubles matches.
Arrowhead 6, Verona 1Verona freshman Ryder Broadbridge won the No. 1 doubles match against Shayne Reinders 6-2, 6-1 to score Verona’s only point in a loss to open the triangular on Saturday, May 29.
Badger 5, Verona 2The bottom of the Wildcats’ lineup took over the scoring in the second match on Saturday.
No. 4 singles player Kyle Kohlstedt won by forfeit, and the team’s No. 3 doubles tandem of Justin Happel and Luke Schorr won in the deciding third set to earn their point.
Happel and Schorr defeated Badger’s Clark Greene and Nick Brennan 6-1 in the opening set before dropping the second by the same score. Happel and Schorr won the match after beating Greene and Brennan 10-8 in the final set.
Verona 5, Sun Prairie 2The Wildcats closed the week with a win over the Cardinals, a Big Eight Conference opponent.
Broadbridge got the winning started at No. 1 singles in a 6-2, 6-4 win over Sun Prairie’s Jacob Baldwin. Riley Sweet defeated Sun Prairie’s Noah Berg 7-5, 6-3, and Joe Bakalars defeated the Cardinals’ No. 4 player Pallav Karri 6-0, 6-1.
Hutchcoft was the lone loss at No. 2 singles (1-6, 0-6).
Nathan Arbogash and Josh Bradley defeated Pranav Karri and Tyler Falch 6-4, 6-1 at No. 2 doubles. Happel and Schorr again won in the third set, defeating Sun Prairie’s Owen Parker and Will Gallow 2-6, 6-3, 10-8.
The Wildcats lost the No. 1 doubles matchup, as Sun Prairie’s Kyle Helmenstine and Erik Spence bested Verona’s Jacob Brierley and Riley Sass 6-0, 6-0.
The Wildcats were scheduled to play Janesville Parker on Wednesday, June 2 before visiting Madison Memorial the next day.