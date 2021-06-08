The Verona Area High School softball team’s offense continues to dominate this season.
The Wildcats combined for 28 runs in three wins this week, defeating Madison East twice and downing Beloit Memorial on Friday, June 4.
Verona 9, Madison East 0
Verona 10, Madison East 0
The Wildcats (18-3) unleashed the offense in a back to back against Madison East.
Alyssa Bostley registered a double and a home run in the first game, a 9-0 win, and teammate Sydney Toman went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI.
Bostey struck out six and allowed just two hits in the complete game from the mound.
In the second game, the Wildcats kept the offense going.
Bostley had five strikeouts and allowed three hits in five innings, and Hilary Blomberg struck out the side in the fifth inning.
Toman hit a home run for the Wildcats and finished 1-for-2 with three RBI. Ellie Osting, Addison Blomberg and Jana Lawrence finished with two hits.
Verona 9, Beloit Memorial 6
A late charge made the difference for the Wildcats on Friday, June 4.
Verona added three runs in the fifth and four more in the sixth to walk away with the victory.
Hilary Blomberg, Toman and Bostley each finished with two hits for the Wildcats, who got scores from six different players.
Bostley and Blomberg combined for nine strikeouts and zero walks, allowing 13 hits.