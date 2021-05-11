The Verona High School softball team kept its strong start to the season moving in the right direction with a pair of wins — a 13-8 victory on Tuesday, May 4, and a 6-5 win on Friday, May 7, over the Sun Prairie Cardinals.
The team’s five-game winning streak came to an end in an 11-9 loss at Janesville Craig on Monday, May 10 as the team fell to 6-2 this season.
Verona 6, Sun Prairie 5It was the bottom of the order that earned Verona its fifth win in a row in a Friday walk-off thriller.
Junior Jana Lawrence hit a hard single down the third base line in the eighth inning, and classmate Zoe Geronimi reached first base on a bunt. Lawrence advanced to third before scoring the winning run when Sun Prairie threw to first base instead of home plate.
“I’m just thinking like ‘give me one I can hit and I’ll smash it’ because I just want to get on base and help the team,” Lawrence said of the at-bat.
Coach Todd Anderson said his team has faith in its entire batting order.
“Everybody’s bottom of the order gets the bad rap sometimes, but we have the confidence in the bottom just to get the ball in play hard and let the defense make mistakes,” he said.
With a two-run lead in the top of the seventh inning, Verona needed just three outs to close the inning and the game.
Sun Prairie had other ideas. The Cardinals scored three times after some strong base running to take a 5-4 lead into the bottom of the seventh inning.
The Wildcats had a response of their own in the form of a double from senior Alyssa Bostley, who eventually scored on a fielder’s choice out at first base to tie the game.
Anderson said his team’s answer is a good sign early in the season, particularly against Sun Prairie.
“This was a great game against a solid team, a team two years ago we beat twice in the regular season and lost to in sectionals,” he said. “We’ve got a long road to go, and we’re probably going to see them again.”
Addison Blomberg finished with three hits, and Bostley struck out three batters.
He thinks the best is yet to come for his team.
“We’re a team that’s still finding itself. We like to talk about synergy, making one and one add up to more than two. And we’re not quite there and we’re still doing a good job. So we have great hopes for the season as we try to find that synergy.”
Verona 13, Sun Prairie 8Bostley led the Wildcats in a big way on Tuesday to extend the winning streak to five.
The senior posted eight RBI, two home runs and a double on offense and added four more strikeouts on defense. Katie Pederson also finished with three hits for the Wildcats.
Janesville Craig 11, Verona 9The team’s second loss of the season came in a heartbreak on Monday, Anderson said.
After earning outs against Craig’s first two batters in the bottom of the sixth inning, mistakes caught up to the Wildcats.
Verona walked the first two batters before an error and a home run erased the Wildcats’ lead.
“We lost the game more than Craig won it, which is to say we gave up 11 runs, but only three of them were earned,” Anderson said.
Verona played Craig again on Tuesday, May 11.