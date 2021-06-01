Verona sophomore Hilary Blomberg can star at several positions ranging from catcher to shortstop and pitcher.
In a Big Eight Conference doubleheader showdown against Middleton on Saturday, May 29, Blomberg did her part, hitting three home runs and turning in a dominating pitching performance in the first game of the twinbill to lead the Wildcats to a split against the Cardinals at Firefighters Park in Middleton.
Verona (15-3 overall, 10-2 Big Eight) trails Middleton by one game in the race for the conference title.
“I woke up and I knew it was really important to just win one just to show them what we can do,” Blomberg said.
She said her best position is catcher, but she doesn’t mind playing a role at other positions such as on the mound.
“That (catcher) is really not where I’m needed here,” she said. “I just love playing where I’m needed here.”
The Wildcats were riding the momentum of a 9-8 eight-inning win over Janesville Parker on Friday, May 28, at the Janesville Athletic Complex.
After a 10-day absence because of COVID-19 protocols, Verona came back to the diamond and picked up where they left off in the batter’s box. Verona bashed Madison La Follette in a doubleheader 16-1 and 15-0 on Tuesday, May 25, in Verona.
Verona 13, Middleton 3 (6) Middleton 9, Verona 8
Hilary Blomberg went 3-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI to lead the Wildcats to a split in a doubleheader against the Cardinals on Saturday, May 29, at Firefighters Park in Middleton.
Blomberg crushed a solo home run to center field in the first inning of the first game of the twinbill to tie it 1-1.
“It felt really good because I was kind of bummed we let up a run already,” Blomberg said. “Hitting that felt like it kept us in the game more and pumped us all up.”
Senior Alyssa Bostley, a Creighton University commit, then singled to right and senior Katie Pederson doubled to center. With two outs, junior Jana Lawrence delivered a two-run single to center to giove Verona a 3-1 lead.
“I knew it was going to be gone when I hit it,” Blomberg said. “It just felt really nice and the outfielder was already at the fence and going back.”
Sophomore Ellie Osting finished 3-for-4 with four RBI. Sophomore Addie Blomberg went 2-for-3 with two RBI and senior Sydney Toman finished 2-for-3. Bostley was 2-for-4.
“I came into this game so nervous, but it felt so good to take out this win especially with the 10-run rule,” Osting said.
Hilary Blomberg then hit a solo home run to right center in the bottom of the second to extend the Wildcats’ lead to 5-1.
Verona scored four runs in the third. Toman singled to center and junior Odalys Rivera followed with a single to right. Osting came through with a two-run single up the middle to give the Wildcats a 7-3 lead. Sophomore Addie Blomberg had an RBI single to right and Hilary Blomberg delivered an RBI single up the middle to extend Verona’s lead to 9-3. Bostley then bounced an RBI single past third base to give the Wildcats’ a seven-run cushion.
The Wildcats scored seven runs on eight hits off Middleton No. 1 pitcher Ellie Buza. The Wildcats finished the game with 16 hits off two Cardinal pitchers.
“Their pitchers just throw it right there so all I was thinking in my head was to get my bat on the ball and 3 out of 4 times it worked,” Osting said.
Hilary Blomberg pitched a complete game and struck out 11 to get the win. She gave up one earned run on three hits.
“We knew this would be a tough hitting team coming in so we knew that getting that changeup down would be important and mixing up speeds to keep them off balance was really key today.”
The Wildcats put the game away in six innings with three runs. Osting had a two-run single to left in the sixth. Addie Blomberg then drove in a run on a sacrifice fly to end the game on the 10-run rule.
In the second game of the twinbill, Middleton’s Bailey Flock hit a sacrifice bunt in the bottom of the sixth to drive in Erin Schleusner to propel the Cardinals to a victory over the Wildcats.
Hilary Blomberg went 2-for-3 with a home run and a double. Osting also hit a solo home run for the Wildcats.
Verona 9, Janesville Parker 8 (8 inn.)
Lawrence ripped an RBI single in the eighth inning to score Rivera to give the Wildcats an extra-inning win over the Vikings.
Osting had four hits. Lawrence finished with three boots and drove in two runs. Bostley hit a two-run home run. Hilary Blomberg went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI.
Bostley pitched two innings and gave up seven runs on seven hits, but earned the win. She struck out one and walked three. Hilary Blomberg pitched six innings and gave up one run on two hits. She struck out eight and walked five.
Verona 16, Madison La Follette 1 (3 inn.) Verona 15, Madison La Follette 0 (3 inn.)
After a 10-day absence because of COVID-19 protocols, the Wildcats came back to the diamond and picked up where they left off in the batter’s box.
Both Toman and sophomore Hilary Blomberg went 5-for-6 in a doubleheader sweep of Madison La Follette on Tuesday, May 25, in Verona. The Wildcats pounded out 31 hits in the two games.
In the first game of the twinbill, Verona scored five runs in the first and put the game away in three innings with an eight-run third. Blomberg went 3-for-3. Toman finished 2-for-3 with a double and three RBI. Rivera went 2-for-3 with a triple and Lawrence went 2-for-3 with a double. Osting went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI. Bostley also finished 2-for-3 at the plate.
Bostley also cruised in her return to the mound, tossing a one-hitter and giving up just one unearned run. She struck out four and didn’t issue a walk.
In the second game of the doubleheader, Rivera went 3-for-3 with three RBI and Toman was 3-for-3 with a double. Lawrence finished 2-for-3 with a home run and triple and Blomberg went 2-for-3 with a home run. Osting went 2-for-3 with a triple and three RBI and Bostley finished 2-for-3 with a double and three RBI.
Bostley earned the win again on the mound. She tossed a one-hit shutout and struck out six.