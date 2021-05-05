The Verona softball team’s one-two pitching combo of senior Alyssa Bostley and sophomore Hilary Blomberg stifled two teams over the weekend as the Wildcats won the DeForest quad.
“They are both doing fantastic work in the circle,” Verona coach Todd Anderson said of his two pitchers. “They are doing a really good job of throwing first pitch strikes. Our mantra is get ahead, stay ahead and compete.”
Verona went 4-1 in the first week of the season and hit 10 home runs in the first five games, including six in the season-opening 25-0 win over Madison West on Tuesday, April 27, at Verona Area High School.
The Wildcats suffered their first loss to Dodgeville 5-3 on the road on Thursday, April 29. One day later, Verona bashed Madison West 16-0 at Jefferson Middle School.
“We are looking for a pitch to hit early in the count,” Anderson said. “When we get our pitch, we want to drive the ball.”
The Wildcats capped the week by outdueling DeForest 2-0 and crushing Monona Grove 10-0 on Saturday, May 1, at the DeForest Athletic Complex. Bostley and Blomberg baffled the Norskies and Silver Eagles.
Anderson said one area he stresses to his pitching tandem is the strikeout-to-walk ratio. Through five games, Bostley has a 1.30 ERA with 32 strikeouts and three walks. Blomberg hasn’t surrendered an earned run in 11 innings and she has 21 strikeouts and one walk.
Verona 2, DeForest 0
Sophomore Hilary Blomberg tossed a three-hit shutout to help Verona clip DeForest to win the DeForest quad May 1 at the DeForest Athletic Complex.
Blomberg struck out 12 in a dominating performance. Bostley hit a solo home run in the top of the sixth inning to seal the victory.
“At this juncture, I couldn’t be happier or more impressed with our pitchers in the circle,” Anderson said.
Verona 10, Monona Grove 0
Bostley threw a complete game one-hit shutout to spark the Wildcats to a win over Monona Grove in the first round of the DeForest quad May 1.
Verona had four-run first and third innings en route to the victory. Bostley struck out 12 in another dominating pitching performance.
Verona senior Katie Pederson went 2-for-3 with two RBI. Bostley finished 2-for-2 at the plate with two runs scored.
Verona 16, Madison West 0
Bostley and Blomberg combined to toss a four-inning perfect game in the second win over the Regents lost week at Jefferson Middle School in Madison.
Bostley started on the mound and struck out two in the first two innings. Blomberg struck out four in the final two innings.
Verona pounded out 13 hits and slugged two home runs. Sophomore Addie Blomberg went 2-for-2 with three RBI and three runs scored. Bostley went 2-for-3 with three RBI and two doubles.
The Wildcats got home runs from Hilary Blomberg and senior Sydney Toman. Hilary Blomberg finished 2-for-3 with two RBI and three runs scored and Toman was 2-for-4 with three RBI.
Dodgeville 5, Verona 3
The Wildcats took an early lead, but the Dodgers posted a five-run first and rode the momentum to a nonconference win over Verona.
Anderson said the Wildcats weren’t as sharp as they needed to be in the first inning. Verona committed an error and Bostley walked two in the Dodgers’ big first.
“We put ourselves in a difficult situation,” he said. “When you shoot yourself in the foot that will lose you the inning.”
Pederson delivered a two-run single in the first to give Verona a 2-0 lead. Dodgeville answered with five runs in the bottom of the first. Pederson went 2-for-3 and Toman finished 2-for-4.
Bostley pitched three innings and gave up three earned runs on four hits. She struck out four and walked three.
Blomberg threw three shutout innings in relief. She struck out six and didn’t issue a walk.
Verona 25, Madison West 0
The Wildcats hit six home runs and slugged their way to a rout in the season opener at Verona Area High School.
Verona jumped on West for five runs in the bottom of the first. Hilary Blomberg hit a two-run home run to left in her first varsity at-bat. Bostley then doubled to center. Pederson then crushed a two-run home run to center to give the Wildcats a 4-0 lead. Junior teammate Odalys Rivera hit an inside-the-park home run to right to extend the lead to 5-0.
Verona then erupted for 14 runs in the second. The Wildcats pounded out 20 hits. Hilary Blomberg went 3-for-3 with two home runs, four RBI and five runs scored. Pederson went 3-for-4 with two home runs, five RBI and four runs scored.
Toman finished 3-for-4 with a home run, four RBI and four runs scored and Bostkley was 3-for-5 with two doubles and two RBI. Sophomore Ellie Osting went 2-for-3 with two RBI. Junior Jana Lawrence also drove in two runs.
Bostley tossed a one-hit shutout in five innings. She struck out 14 and didn’t issue a walk.