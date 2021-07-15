Two area softball players have been recognized among the state’s best.
Verona Area High School sophomore Hilary Blomberg and Stoughton High School senior Savanna Jemilo were both named to the Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association (WFSCA) all-state team, according to a list released on Thursday, July 15.
Blomberg was named second-team all-state, and Jemilo was named honorable mention all-state.
Blomberg finished the year with a team-high .495 batting average in her first varsity season. She led the team in RBI and runs scored with 40 of each.
The sophomore also hit 16 home runs for a Verona Area team that finished with a 23-4 record and a co-conference championship (Sun Prairie) in 2021. The team finished the year ranked No. 7 in Division 1 and lost 3-2 in extra innings in a sectional semifinal matchup with the Cardinals.
As a pitcher Blomberg finished with a 10-1 record to go with an ERA of 1.76, 107 strikeouts and 18 walks. Her coach, Todd Anderson, thought Blomberg’s combination of strong offensive and pitching statistics would garner a first-team all-state selection.
Anderson believes Blomberg is as good as any of the other top players in the state, and he thinks even better years could be ahead.
“She’s only just finished her sophomore year. Given the traveling program in which she plays, her work ethic, the skill set she's already developed, there's no reason to think that she's even close to peaking. And so I expect her to continue to accomplish great things,” Anderson said.
Jemilo, a senior, hit .526 with nine home runs and 27 RBI in conference games this season, leading the Vikings with 30 hits in 22 games.
The University of Northern Iowa recruit is preparing for her first season of college softball and played in the Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association All-Star Game in the Wisconsin Dells earlier this month.
Jemilo’s offensive ability has been strong her entire high school career, but she continued to improve, her coach Cassie Bonde told the Hub in a previous interview.
"If you look at any of those offensive stats, she was No. 1 in most of those categories,” Bonde said. “That’s just a testament to her talent and a big reason why she’s gonna play Division 1 college ball next year.”