Registration is open for the Verona Area Girls Softball Association.
The softball league is open for girls ages 7-16. Registration numbers were cut in half last year because of restrictions with the COVID-19 pandemic and girls could only practice on city fields. To register, visit VAGSA.org.
Cathay Woods, director of operations for the Verona Area Girls Softball Association, said as long as Public Health Madison and Dane County keep current COVID-19 restrictions in place that allow sports competitions, there will be a season with games this summer.
“After a long year of depriving kids of activities, VAGSA is looking forward to finding more girls to be involved in softball and having fun,” Woods said.
The mission of VAGSA is to promote and develop the game of softball at the youth level in the Verona area. The primary goals are to develop team fastpitch individual softball skills, sportsmanship, teamwork and friendships that participants can carry with them to high school and in their careers, according to the league’s website.
Woods said VAGSA is starting a new 8U brackets with the surrounding communities, which has been attempted last year. Recreational and competitive teams are available.
Public Health Madison and Dane County issued its latest order that went into effect on Feb. 10, allowing sports games to be played in the county. Players and coaches are still required to wear
masks. The new order will be in place for at least 28 days.
Sports that can’t maintain social distancing at all times are limited to 25 people indoors and 100 outdoors, not including employees.