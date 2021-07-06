Eight Verona softball players were named Big Eight All-Conference recently for a Wildcat team that tied Sun Prairie as conference co-champions.
Verona senior Sydney Toman and sophomore Hilary Blomberg were named first-team all-conference as infielders. Blomberg hit a team-high .495 in her first varsity season. She slugged 16 home runs to go along with a team-high 40 RBI and 40 runs scored.
Toman, who will play softball at North Iowa Area Community College next season, hit .424 and finished with seven home runs and 38 RBI. She scored a team-high 43 runs and had a team-best 15 stolen bases.
A quartet of Verona players - senior Alyssa Bostley (pitcher), sophomore Ellie Osting catcher), senior Katie Pederson (infielder) and junior Jana Lawrence (outfielder) were named second-team all-conference. Bostley, a Creighton University commit, compiled a 13-3 record and a 2.28 ERA. She racked up 105 strikeouts and walked only 22 in 95 innings. Pederson, a Bradley University commit, suffered a meniscus injury in basketball but came back and played second base and hit .438 this season. She had three home runs, 26 RBI, 16 doubles and scored 32 runs.
Osting hit .398 with two home runs and 32 RBI. Lawrence hit .435 with one home run, 25 RBI and 32 runs scored.
Sophomore Addison Blomberg and junior Odalys Rivera received honorable mention all-conference honors.