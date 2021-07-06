The Verona Area High School softball team will send three of its 2021 graduates to the Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association All-Star Game in the Wisconsin Dells July 13.
The Wildcats will be represented by Sydney Toman, Alyssa Bostley and Katie Pederson at the game.
The top players in the state are nominated by their coaches, selected by the association and then play against one another in a one-day, two-game tournament. Players are also honored for their high school achievements in a ceremony the night before the game.
“I wasn’t surprised because they’re all extraordinarily deserving of the opportunity to play in the all-star game,” Verona coach Todd Anderson said of his players being nominated. “They’ve created a body of work in high school that makes them incredibly deserving of this honor.”
Toman spent her first few years of high school retraining herself to throw in the infield and outfield, Anderson said.
Her biggest growth, though, came on offense, he said.
Toman finished the season with a .424 batting average and was third on the team in hits with 39. She added seven home runs and two triples.
“She also worked on her hitting, fundamentally changing from a contact hitter to someone who can hit a home run, hit a triple, particularly with her speed,” Anderson said of Toman. “She’s a perfect example of a player understanding that in order to go after your goals, it’s going to take work.”
Her coach noticing her improvement and nominating her for the game meant a lot to Toman, who is set to play next season at North Iowa Area Community College.
“I wasn’t that surprised, but I was like ‘I have the potential to be really good’, and he sees how good of a softball player I am,” Toman said. “So it felt really good to know he nominated me.”
Bostley finished with a .421 batting average, good for 40 hits, 13 doubles, three triples and seven home runs. On the mound, she went 13-3 with a 2.28 ERA, with 105 strikeouts to 22 walks.
Anderson said Bostley has put an “incredible” amount of effort into improving as a pitcher, something that was evident in the team’s games this season, he said.
“She’s good, which is to say when I say good I mean among the best around,” he said.
Bostley said she is excited to represent Verona one more time at the game, especially after a season that was filled with good memories despite some tough changes, she said.
“Obviously we didn’t make it as far as we would have hoped in the state tournament, so to be able to get another shot to represent myself and my teammates is exciting.”
Pederson batted .435 with 39 hits and led the Wildcats with 16 doubles during a season that saw the senior battle through knee and shoulder injuries.
The injuries forced the Bradley University commit to play in the infield this year when she typically plays catcher, but it was rarely evident that Pederson was injured, Anderson said.
“For someone who was probably playing at only about 50 to 60% all season, she put out an amazing senior year,” he said.
Pederson said it was an honor to be chosen for the all-star game, especially since she will play on the same team as Bostley and Toman.
“It’ll be our last time ever playing together, which will be sad because we’ve played together since we were 10 years old,” she said.
“But I’m super excited to get to play with them in our last go of it.”