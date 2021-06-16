Verona’s Alyssa Bostley celebrated graduation on Saturday, June 12. Two days later, she traded in her cap and gown for some spikes and a glove.
She let her pitching do the talking on Monday, June 14, tossing a no-hitter in a 16-0 three-inning win over Madison West in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal.
Bostley, a Creighton University commit, struck out three in a dominating performance in holding Madison West at bay. It marks the third time this season the Wildcats have beaten the Regents.
Verona (22-3) advances and will host Middleton in a Division 1 regional final on Wednesday, June 16. The Cardinals are coming off a 16-0 five-inning regional semifinal win over Madison East.
The Wildcats clinched a Big Eight Conference co-championship with Sun Prairie after a 4-0 win over Madison Memorial on Thursday, June 10, in the regular season finale. That came one day after Bostley tossed an eight inning shutout on the road against the Spartans.
“Two years ago we did it, and I’m glad we could come out again and do it,” Verona senior Katie Pederson said of winning a share of the Big EIght title. “We are a new team and lost nine seniors last year, and we are really coming together as a team.”
After hitting two more home runs against the Regents on Monday, Verona sophomore Hilary Blombrerg leads the state with 14 home runs this season.
“I never thought I would be in the running for this,” Blomberg said of leading the state in home runs. “I’ve just been hitting better this year and seeing the ball. I never had it as a goal because I never thought it would happen. I just get happy thinking about it and I’m one of the runners for leading the state in (home runs).”
Pederson has four doubles in her past three games.
“I’ve had a lot of injuries my senior year and I’m just glad to finally be getting back into it,” Pederson said. “We want to compete, try our hardest, make plays and drive the ball.”
Despite beating Sun Prairie twice this season, the Cardinals got the top seed in the top half of the Middleton sectional and Verona got the second seed.
“More games are lost than one at this level,” Verona coach Todd Anderson said. “If we don’t shoot ourselves in the proverbial foot we can compete with anybody.”
Verona 16, Madison West 0 (3 inn.)
Blomberg hit two home runs and had three RBI to power the Wildcats to a win over Madison West in a Division 1 regional semifinal on June 14, in Verona.
Verona broke the game open with an 11-run first inning. The WIldcats then scored five runs in the second. Junior Jana Lawrence and Ellie Osting finished 2-for-3 with three RBI, a triple and double for the Wildcats. The Wildcats pounded out nine hits in two at-bats and took advantage of four errors by the Regents.
Verona 4, Madison Memorial 0
Senior Katie Pederson went 2-for-3 with two doubles and set the table for the middle of the Wildcats’ order in the regular season finale against Madison Memorial on June 10, in Verona.
Pederson doubled to left in the fourth. With the right field fence lined with cups spelling out Happy birthday Jana. Lawrence, celebrating her 17th birthday, delivered with a two-out infield RBI single to score Pederson.
“Even though it wasn’t what I wanted to hit, I got on base which is what we needed,” Lawrence said.
Anderson said the Wildcats needed to open the floodgates.
“It’s the ball we liked to have been hitting earlier down and hard,” Anderson said. “It took us a few more innings then we would have liked to get the timing down. Even though she (Caitlin O’Donnell) didn’t have overwhelming speed she does have a nice changeup. Whatever speed you throw if you can take 7 to 12 miles per hour off T’s going to be elite and a field bender at times. We are a long ball hitting kind of ballclub and sometimes a pitcher with a little less speed can tie you up.”
Verona added three runs in the sixth. Bostley lined a double to center. Pederson followed with an RBI double to left to extend the Wildcats’ lead to 2-0. Toman then rocketed an RBI triple to center to give Verona a 3-0 lead. Lawrence knocked in her second run of the game on a squeeze bunt.
In the first three innings, the Wildcats popped up seven times.
“I think at the beginning we were not timing her up very well,” Lawrence said. “We got out in front of it. As the game progressed we knew we had to keep our hands back and load and go.”
Bostley and Blomberg combined tossed a one-hit shutout. Bostley pitched three no-hit innings. Blomberg tossed four innings in relief to get the win. She struck out eight and surrendered only one hit.
“I think we both have been performing really well and being able to work together like this is amazing,” Blomberg said. “We are lucky to have two solid pitchers. If she is struggling I’m here and if I’m struggling she comes in and does well every time.”
Verona 7, Madison Memorial 0 (8 inn.)
Osting went 3-for-4 and hit a grand slam in the top of the eighth as the Wildcats scored seven runs to top the Spartans on Tuesday, June 8, at Jefferson Middle School i9n Madison.
Pederson went 2-for-4 with two doubles.
Bostley pitched a complete game to get the win and scattered six hits. She struck out seven and walked one.