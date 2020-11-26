The Verona Ice Arena has postponed all events until the Public Health Madison and Dane County’s no indoor gathering order is lifted.
Dane County issued an order prohibiting indoor gatherings that went into effect on Wednesday, Nov. 18, because of a significant increase in COVID-19 cases. The order will be in effect through Dec. 16.
There will be no group ice skate rentals, open skates, open hockey or skating lessons. The announcement by the county comes five months after the Verona Ice Arena had been operating with COVID-19 safety measures in place.
“Even though we did everything we could and our user groups were safe while it lasted, we are taking a break to help stop the spread, a statement read on the Verona Ice Arena’s website. “Please do your part; mask up, keep clean, (and) avoid the groups so our kids can return to the ice soon.”
The safety measures that have been implemented include social distancing, small group ice time, staggered ice rentals and having skaters come dressed for practice instead of using locker rooms. Hockey players also were asked to refrain from handshakes, high fives.
Additionally, only one family member was allowed in the rink at a time to help participants get ready. Benches and entrances to bathrooms are being disinfected often throughout the day and players were required to bring their own water bottles.