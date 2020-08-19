The “boys of fall” are about to become the boys of spring – as are other athletes who normally compete at the start of the school year.
Wisconsin high schools will be allowed to play their fall sports during the spring months, after not being able to offer them during the traditional timeframe because of the COVID-19 crisis, and many schools starting the year virtually. The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Board of Control unanimously approved a temporary one-year alternative option in a Zoom video conference meeting on Friday, Aug. 14.
The alternative fall sports proposal approved by the WIAA will have a seven-week fall sports regular season beginning in staggered weeks in March. The plan includes about a three-week shortened winter sports season and a two week reduced spring sports season that will start in April.
The WIAA reviewed six proposals including a second-semester eight-week fall, winter and spring seasons and an all 10-week season.
WIAA Executive Director Dave Anderson said the staff considered the overlap of seasons, the multi-sport athletes at small schools and the scheduling issues.
Anderson said the more they schedule into July, the more they intrude on summer vacations, jobs, AAU teams and the availability of venues for tournaments.
“Our opinion is the alternate fall option with spring and winter reduced is likely the most doable and feasible course of direction,” Anderson said. “For reasons of diminishing overlap, for reasons of not intruding into the summer and for reasons of two times not dinging the spring sports athletes, the alternate fall sports proposal continues to rise to the top for us.”
In a survey by the Wisconsin Athletic Directors Association, 75.7% of 309 respondents out of 513 WIAA member schools indicated their schools planned to start practices for the “low-risk” sports as scheduled Monday, Aug. 17, and 82.5% percent planned to start practices for the “higher-risk” sports on Sept. 7. Dane County’s gathering restrictions prohibit Verona Area School District/Stoughton Area School District/Oregon School District from holding games, as indoor gatherings are limited to 10, and outdoor gatherings can be no more than 25 people.
The plan is contingent on having COVID-19 under control, and districts will be allowed to make the determination on whether their students will play. School districts are given a Sept. 1 deadline to decide if they are moving fall sports to the spring.
WIAA Deputy Director Wade Lubecki said the initial deadline is not meant as a punitive measure to prevent schools from moving sports to the spring if there is a COVID-19 outbreak once they start play in the fall.
“The Sept. 1 start date is for scheduling purposes,” Labecki said. “If a school declares Sept. 1 they are going to play fall football they can go out and determine their opponents. You may opt in Sept. 1 and find out Sept. 7 you can’t go. It doesn’t mean you can’t move to the spring.”
Labecki said games could be moved to the spring if a school has an outbreak, but they can’t exceed the maximum number of competitions per sport.
A decision on offering a state tournament series or a culminating event will be given 30 days before the end of the season and regional groupings will be used to start postseason play, including for football.
The first sports to return in the 2020-21 school year under the WIAA’s plan would be girls basketball, boys hockey, girls hockey and gymnastics, with practices scheduled to start Nov. 16. Boys basketball, wrestling and boys swimming and diving could start practice as soon as Nov. 23.
The first day of football and and girls tennis practice would be March 8. Cross country would start practice March 15, and boys soccer would start March 22.
The WIAA permits a student-athlete to play in multiple sports; it will be up to the specific school to decide if a student-athlete can participate in two sports in overlapping seasons, such as a football player in the alternative spring season also competing in track and field.
Coaches who didn’t use all of their five sport instructional unrestricted contact days will get an extended time to use them before their season starts. As of now, there will not be additional contact days added for other coaches outside the season.
Marshfield Athletic Director Nathan DeLany questioned why the WIAA wouldn’t allow contact days for all coaches during the school year.
“It seems to me that a school that was able to do something in the summer; they shouldn’t have to be penalized during the school year if they have to have a season that is particularly later,” DeLany said. “I think if we are going to offer contact days during the school year, it should be open to everybody.”
Labecki said the WIAA rules are not punishments, but restrictions.
“They are there to keep everyone on a level playing field,” he said.
After a closed session meeting, the WIAA board agreed to discuss additional coaching contact days during the 2020-21 school year in a September meeting.