The sites, venues and dates for the state boys golf, baseball and softball tournaments were announced by the WIAA on Monday, May 10.
The boys golf state tournament is slated for Monday to Tuesday June 14-15. The Division 1 state tournament is set for Wild Rock Golf CLub in Wisconsin Dells. The Division 2 tournament will be hosted by Trappers Turn Golf Club in the Wisconsin Dells.
In the Division 1 baseball state tournament quarterfinal games will be played at Herr-Baker Stadium at Marian University in Fond du Lac on Friday, June 25. The state semifinals and championship games for four divisions are slated for Monday, July 28 to Thursday, July 1, at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute.
The state softball tournament is scheduled for Monday, June 28 to Wednesday, June 30. Division 1 state quarterfinal games will be played June 28 at Bay Port High School in Green Bay. State semifinal and championship games will be played in five divisions June 28-30 at King Park at UW-Green Bay.
Since 1994, the state boys golf tournament has been held at University Ridge Golf Course in Madison prior to the cancellation of the spring seasons in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the satte softball tournament has been held at Goodman Diamond in Madison since 2002. Fox Cities Stadium has been the home of the State Baseball Tournament since 1998.