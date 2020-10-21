Verona Area High School senior James Rae has been named a Great American Rivalry Series Scholar Athlete for this year.
Recipients are chosen annually as part of the Great American Rivalry Series, which will be honoring the program at its 1,000th rivalry game this fall. Scholar Athlete Award winners are recognized for their “on-the-field” and “in-the-classroom” success, according to a GARS news release.
Rae will receive a $500 scholarship, and through a partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame, is eligible to become a member of the inaugural Great American Rivalry Series Scholar Athlete Hall of Fame Team.
Rae is one of 144 GARS Scholar Athletes selected across the country. From those, a 25-member GARS Scholar Athlete Hall of Fame Team will be determined through a 30-day voting period where friends, family and community can show their support for their nominee.
Nominees who receive the most votes will earn their spot on the Inaugural GARS Scholar Athlete Hall of Fame Team and receive an additional scholarship. The voting period is set to run from Nov. 16 to Dec. 14.
“We are very happy to recognize these senior athletes for their outstanding performance on the field and as students throughout their high school careers,” said GARS CEO Rick Ford in the news release. “In this very unique year, we felt it is even more important that the Great American Rivalry Series and our presenting partner, the United States Marines, continue the 17-year tradition of recognizing their achievements.”