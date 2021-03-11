Five Verona Area High School student-athletes signed and made commitments to further their athletic careers on Wednesday, March 3, at the fieldhouse.
The quintet of players to sign are seniors Anna Bohrer, volleyball at Concordia University in Mequon; James Rae, baseball at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse; Colby Davis, baseball at Edgewood College; Sydney Toman, softball at North Iowa Area Community College in Mason City, Iowa and Ben Wellnitz, swimming at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio.
Bohrer on her way to Concordia
As a 6-foot right side hitter and setter, Bohrer played sparingly last season, but her time playing club volleyball helped her earn an opportunity with Concordia University. She has played club volleyball with Sting United U18 Red team.
“I was so excited to announce my commitment to Concordia,” Bohrer said. “This year has been so unusual with COVID-19 and school opening. Having a signing day to celebrate my commitment and my friends’ commitments was exciting.”
Bohrer, who had 23 kills and 13 aces last season, considered offers from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh and University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point. She plans to major in elementary education and minor in special education.
Concordia is on Lake Michigan and only 20 minutes from Milwaukee, she noted as positives of her next school.
“There are a lot of outdoor activities, great academics and it’s close to the city,” she said.
Bohrer will play high school and club volleyball seasons at the same time.
“I didn’t expect to have a high school season,” she said. “I’m grateful to have the opportunity to play volleyball.”
Rae to hit at UW-La Crosse
Rae, a 6 foot, 2 inch, 215-pound shortstop and second baseman, helped lead the Wildcats to a sixth straight WIAA Division 1 sectional berth as a sophomore in 2019. The spring sports season was wiped out last school year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Rae racked up 30 hits as a sophomore, batting .370 with one home run, with 10 RBI, 24 runs scored and three doubles. He had an .889 fielding percentage.
“La Crosse has a very dedicated program and a track record of going to the Division III tournament,” he said.
Rae also considered offers from Marian University and the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. Scouts from the PBR ranked Rae, who attended the Prep Baseball Report Wisconsin Top Prospect Milwaukee showcase in July, ranked Rae as the state’s sixth best infielder prospect in the Class of 2021.
“There is some added pressure,” he said. “I’m just excited to get out there and play one more season of Verona baseball.”
Rae is a three-sport standout at VAHS, also playing football and basketball. He said the success of the boys basketball team making a run to the Division 1 regional final and the success of other VAHS sports will carry over into baseball.
Davis selects Edgewood College
Davis was one of three Verona baseball players who played on the Edge Baseball Academy team that traveled and played in several tournaments last summer, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
Playing primarily as a catcher, he had a breakout summer and got offers from Aurora University, Marian University and Milwaukee Area Technical College. He considered offers from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, Lawrence University in Appleton and St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minn., before deciding on Edgewood.
“I got the opportunity to perform in front of some scouts and got to show them what I could do,” he said. “I’m grateful and pretty lucky to get some of the opportunities I got.”
Davis, who plans to major in environmental science, said he chose Edgewood College because of its science program facilities and resources on Lake Wingra and the academic opportunities.
Edgewood coach Al Brisack is in his 22nd year of coaching baseball and is the winningest coach in the school’s history. He has guided the Eagles to two conference titles and three NCAA Division III National Tournaments, and finished one game away from the World Series in 2005.
“I love Coach Brisack and his tradition,” Davis said. “He emphasizes a family-first atmosphere where you build relationships with your teammates. The baseball program will give me an opportunity to succeed.”
Davis and Rae bring the Verona baseball team’s number to four for players who will play in college. They join seniors Ryan Taylor, who has committed to Division I Central Florida and Jacob Kisting, who committed to Bradley University.
Toman heading to North Iowa Area Community College
As a third baseman for the Verona softball team, Toman attracted the attention of North Iowa Area Community College.
They saw her play a high school game a couple years ago and have been following her career with the Wildcats.
“I have watched a lot of my friends sign and I wanted to do it,” said Toman, who was named second-team Big Eight All-Conference as a sophomore in 2019. “My dream is to play Division I. I have to develop my skills and make it to the next level.”
She was the co-leader in triples (five) as a sophomore for the Wildcats.
She toured NIACC in February and met with the head coach.
“It really felt like home to me right away and I fell in love with it,” Toman said.
She also considered offers from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville and the University of Wisconsin-Stout.
Toman played left field for her club softball for the Thundercats Sports Academy in Lake Mills. She said playing club softball helped her get exposure from other college softball programs.
Toman is open to playing third base or the outfield in college.
“As long as I hit the ball they told me I could play anywhere,” she said.
Toman said she’s undecided on her major, but is leaning toward physical therapy.
Wellnitz to swim at Case Western Reserve University
Wellnitz will further his swimming career at Case Western University.
He visited the school in eighth grade when his brother toured the school. Wellnitz plans to become a professional educational researcher.
“It’s nice to finally have it over and be confident in my decision,” he said of his college selection. “I can look forward to my next experience in life.”
Wellnitz was lured to Case Western because of its tradition as a scientific research based school. He said it’s a medium-size college with an enrollment of about 5,000 with a head coach that puts an emphasis on academics first.
Wellnitz finished 12th in the 200-yard freestyle (1 minute, 46.7 seconds) and 17th in the 500 free (4:54.82) at the WIAA Division 1 state meet Feb. 6. He helped Verona Area/Mount Horeb finish seventh as a team at state with 112 points. It marked the Wildcats’ best finish at state since 2013, and fifth-best in program history.
In the 400 free relay, Wellnitz teamed with Max McCartney, Christopher Lofts and Conner Arneson placed 13th (3:17.50).
Wellnitz also considered attending the University of Pittsburgh, but they had a club swim team.
He’s not sure what events he will swim in college. At VAHS, Wellnitz was featured in the 500 and 200 freestyles.
“I have a broad range and I’m sure I will swim the 200 and 500 and if they want me to, they may put me in some longer distances,” he said.