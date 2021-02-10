Prep games can return to Dane County starting Feb. 10, however don’t expect the WIAA winter sports postseason schedule to change.
Public Health Madison and Dane County issued a new order that will go into effect on Feb. 10, that will allow sports games to be played in the county. Players and coaches will still be required to wear masks. The new order will be in place for at least 28 days.
The WIAA released the boys basketball seeds and brackets on Sunday, Feb. 7 and the girls basketball seeds and brackets on Sunday, Feb. 1. Verona ARea High School AThletic Director Joel Zimba said no changes are expected in the WIAA postseason schedule. The Verona girls basketball team received a No. 2 seed and will play a regional semifinal against No. 3-seeded DeForest at Baraboo High School on Friday.
“I am glad that PHMDC is allowing us to compete in Dane County,” Zimba told the Press in an email. “It’s great for all involved.”
Sports that can’t maintain social distancing at all times are limited to 25 people indoors and 100 people outdoors, not including employees.
All sports must have a hygiene policy, cleaning policy and protective measure policy, according to a release by PHMDC.
Winter sports teams have taken on increased travel to play games since competitions were prohibited in Dane County for the past 11 months because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The last game played by a Verona team in the county was the Verona boys hockey team’s 2-1 overtime win over Notre Dame de la Baie Academy in the WIAA Division 1 state championship on March 7, 2020.
Zimba told the Press he’s not sure how much more money VAHS has spent this year compared to last season for winter sports transportation to games.
“Our goal was to provide an opportunity for our students, which I think that we’ve done, and we will continue to do,” Zimba wrote in an email. “Yes, our budget is taking a heavy hit, but we are managing like every other department is.”
When the previous PHMDC issued order No. 12, the seven-day case average of positive COVID-19 cases was 213, and 71 people were hospitalized. As of Monday, Feb. 8, the seven-day case average is 107 and there are 63 people hospitalized. More than 11% of the Dane County population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, the release said.
Gatherings where food and drink are offered are still being monitored. A gathering indoors with food and drink is limited to 25 people or less. Inside gatherings without food and drink are limited to 50 individuals or less.
Outdoor gatherings with food and drink are limited to 100 individuals. A Gathering outside where food or drink is not offered or provided is limited to 150 people.
When the new PHMDC order takes effect, Zimba said the hope is that the high school will allow a limited number of fans who are immediate family of student-athletes and coaches to attend games. Practices for the alternate fall season started Feb. 8 for girls swimming, Feb. 22 for volleyball, March 8 for football and girls tennis. Practices for boys and girls cross country are slated for March 15 and boys soccer is set to start practice on March 22.