Four Verona student-athletes signed National Letters of Intent on Wednesday, Nov. 11, at the new Verona Area High School fieldhouse.
Ryan Taylor signed his NLI to play baseball at the University of Central Florida in Orlando, while Jacob Kisting signed to play baseball at Bradley University in Peoria, Illinois. The Wildcats also had two softball players sign NLI — Alyssa Bostley (Creighton University in Omaha, Nebraska) and Katie Pederson (Bradley University).
The quartet each relied on club teams to help them earn the college exposure and opportunities they were seeking.
Taylor heading back to Florida
Taylor, ranked as the 500th top recruit in the Class of 2021, according to the Perfect Game USA scouting service, will move back to the Orlando area in June after graduation. He lived there for several years before moving to Verona.
Taylor was recruited to play shortstop and third base for Central Florida.
“I think it’s a huge rush of emotions and to work for something your whole life and see it pay off with your loved ones it’s a great accomplishment in life,” he said. “Since I could talk, that (playing Division I college baseball) has been my goal.”
Taylor said he’s never been one to care too much about the rankings.
“You could be ranked No. 1 and do poorly against someone who is not as high as you or someone not ranked as high could do better,” he said. “I don’t care what they label me. I just want to go out and play baseball.”
Taylor was named first-team Big Eight All-Conference as a shortstop as a sophomore in 2019, leading the Wildcats in batting average (.468), RBIs (28), doubles (11) and triples (5).
He said he has always played up a level with older players in baseball leagues, and that playing two summers for the Chicago Scouts Association team helped him get more exposure to college scouts on a bigger stage, including tournaments against other Division I college players and Major League Baseball draftees.
Kisting on the rise to Bradley
Kisting went 6-2 with a 2.61 ERA on the way to helping the Wildcats reach the sectional tournament for the sixthstraight season in 2019. He struck out 51 and walked 21, giving Verona a solid one-two punch on the mound, along with 2019 graduate Keegan Klawiter, who now plays for Illinois State.
Kisting pitched against Sun Prairie in a 10-0 sectional final loss to Sun Prairie, something that he said “really fuled me and lit a fire under me going forward.”
Kisting is tied as the 1,000th top player in the Class of 2021, according to the Perfect Game USA. He vaulted up college prospect rankings with his performance this summer with the Chicago Scouts Association team. He pitched and helped the Scouts beat two-time defending champion Florida Burn 4-2 in the pool play championship of the WWBA World Championship in Fort Myers, Florida.
“I’m really blessed I got to participate in that,” Kisting said of the WWBA World Championship. “I got to play with a lot of other Division I players in front of college scouts.”
One of the biggest changes he has made as a pitcher is the now-6-5, 186-pounder has gotten stronger, with his fastball velocity jumping from 79 mph to 89 mph. Kisting was recruited as a pitcher for Bradley.
“The goal is to work into a role where I can be in a position to make an impact on the team right away or in my second year,” he said.
Kisting said what made Bradley the best fit is it’s a small university with a 12:1 faculty to student ratio and it’s close to home with a family atmosphere.
“It was the best fit for me education-wise and it will put me in a position to shine and go,” Kisting said.
Bostley to Creighton
Bostley has played club softball with the Thundercats of Lake Mills and the Premier Gold club team out of Urbandale, Iowa.
She has excelled as a pitcher on the club softball scene, and she said those experiences of playing club softball during the COVID-19 pandemic helped her secure a shot with Creighton.
“It’s something I have been working for since I was 10 years old,” Bostley said. “To see that dream come true is something I’m really proud of.”
Two years ago, as a sophomore, she started showcasing her talent as a hitter for Verona, leading the team in RBIs (39), home runs (3), triples (5) and was second in hits (46) and slugging percentage (.777). She earned first-team Big Eight All-Conference honors and a Wisconsin Softball Coaches Association All-State honorable mention. The Wildcats went 22-5 in 2019 and lost 10-3 to Sun Prairie in a sectional final.
However, she was recruited as a pitcher for Creighton. She received little starting experience as a sophomore in 2019, going 1-2 in 29 innings backing up all-state pitcher Meghan Anderson, who set VAHS school records for wins (21) and strikeouts (218). Bostley said her biggest change as a pitcher the past two years is building her confidence.
She picked Creighton for its “family atmosphere” after considering Virginia-Wesleyan in Norfolk, Virginia; University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls, Iowa; Kennesaw State University in the Atlanta, Georgia metropolitan area and Trine University in Angola, Indiana.
“The motto is team one, team first,” she said. It’s a really unselfish community and the program has good coaches. I feel like it’s important that I will be in good hands. I know I will have to be a leader because we graduated some players and we will have a young team.
“I’m ready to take on that leader role.”
Pederson looks forward to Bradley debut
As a catcher, Pederson couldn’t wait to sign with Bradley, a member of the Missouri Valley Conference, after a two-year recruiting process.
“I’m thankful to have the experience,” she said. “It’s a big sigh of relief.”
This fall, Pederson has taken her softball skills on the road, hitting .387 with two home runs, 14 RBI and nine runs scored for the Iowa Premier 18U Gold club team. She verbally committed to the first weekend of October while playing in a tournament in Oklahoma City.
Pederson also considered Loyola University in Chicago, Illinois; Saint Louis University in St. Louis, Missouri; St. Louis Community College in St. Louis and Austin Peay State University in Clarksville, Tennessee. She said what made Bradley stand out is it was a mid-size Division I school with a low student-to faculty teacher ratio, tradition of a strong softball program that was close to home.
“I love the softball facilities,” she said.
Her role as a freshman next season could be limited, but she’s going in with the mindset to play right away. Pederson said he hopes to get some time behind the plate as a catcher and some opportunities to hit.