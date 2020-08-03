Solid bookend rounds led to a solid showing for Jim Doing at the 119th Wisconsin State Amateur Championship.
Doing started with a 4-over 74 at Milwaukee Country Club in River Hills, but landed squarely on the cut line after a second-round 80. After another 80 in the third round, the Verona resident fired a final-round 70 to finish in a five-way tie for 48th at 24-over 304.
Doing moved up 27 spots in the final round on Thursday, July 30. He birdied two par-4’s – 2 and 16 – before bogeying the final two holes. In total, he finished the tournament with three birdies, 46 pars, 19 bogeys and four double bogeys.
Despite missing the cut at last year’s State Am, Doing was named the 2019 WSGA Senior Player of the Year.
Unlike Doing, fellow Verona resident Brian Markle was not one of the 79 players to make the cut.
Markle finished with a two-round total of 22-over 162 – eight over the cut line. His first-round 78 was followed by an 84. He recorded three birdies in the first round (all on par-4’s), 13 total pars, 15 bogeys and five double bogeys.
Division I college players dominated the top of the leaderboard.
University of Minnesota senior Thomas Longbella captured the title with a score of 6-under 274 – 16 shots better than what won at Milwaukee Country Club in 1995 and 26 shots better than in 1971. The Chippewa Falls native tied the tournament record for most rounds in the 60’s (four – 69, 67, 69, 69) and was one stroke from trying the tournament records for lowest score and largest margin of victory.
Marquette redshirt sophomore Tyler Leach of Spring Valley and Toledo senior Nate Thomson of Greendale tied for second at 4 over. South Dakota senior Matt Tolan of Eau Claire placed fourth at 6 over, and Northern Illinois sophomore Zach Place of Roselle, Illinois rounded out the top five at 9 over.