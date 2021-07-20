Verona’s Austin Gaby was in a 14-way tie for 46th place after the first round of the 120th annual Wisconsin State Amaetur Championship opn Monday, July 19, at Westmoor Country Club in Brookfield.
Gaby shot a 6-over-par 76 in the first round. He opened with bogeys on the 435-yard No. 1 and 462-yard No. 2. He then rebounded, posting two straight pars. Gaby found his rhythm on the back nine, where he recorded eight of his 12 pars and shot a 36.
Jim Doing, Verona, carded an 8-over-par 78, and was in a 16-way tie for 71st place. Doing bogeyed five of the first eight holes on the front nine. He then reeled off pars on three straight holes on the back nine.
Verona’s Cristian McDonald was in a seven-way tie for 109th place after shooting an 11-over-par 81. McDonald birdied No. 1 and had a tough stretch with three bogeys in his final four holes on the front nine. On the back nine, he shot a 42 and only parred the 390-yard No. 11 and 171-yard No. 14.
Beaver Dam’s Zak Kulka shot a 6-under-par 64 to take the lead after the first round by four strokes over Hartlnd’s Piercen Hunt. Kulka posted six birdies and 12 pars in the first round. He parred seven of the final eight holes on the back nine.
The final round of the tournament was scheduled for Tuesday, July 20. Final results were not available at press time.