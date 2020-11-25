Ben Rortvedt, a 2016 Verona Area High School graduate, has been added to the Minnesota Twins’ 40-man roster.
The Twins made the move Friday, Nov. 20, before Major League Baseball’s Rule 5 draft.
There are two drafts in MLB — the first-year player draft in June and the Rule 5 draft in December, which includes minor league players from each team. The Rule 5 draft is used so one team can’t stockpile talent.
A team that selects a player in the Rule 5 Draft pays $50,000 to the team from which he was selected, according to MLB. The team receiving the player must then keep him on the Major League 25-man roster for the entirety of the next season, and the selected player must remain active (not on the disabled list) for a minimum of 90 days. If the player does not remain on the Major League roster, he is offered back to the team from which he was selected for $25,000.
Rortvedt was a second-round pick of the Twins in the 2016 MLB draft and has been invited to spring training the past two seasons in Arizona.
In 2019, he started in Fort Myers, Florida, for the Twins’ Class-A advanced minor league affiliate. After playing 24 games, he moved up to Double-A Pensacola, where he played in 55 games.
Rortvedt combined in both stops to hit .239 with seven home runs and 16 doubles before a late-season knee injury ended his regular season. He attempted to play in the Arizona Fall League but was unable to and had knee surgery.